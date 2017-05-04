NSDF will be a safe operation, council hears

PETAWAWA – Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) is assuring councillors that their proposed Near Sufrace Disposal Facility (NSDF) at Chalk River will provide a safe means of containing potentially contaminated materials.

Officials with the corporation presented an overview of the $600 million project which could begin contruction next year pending regulatory approvals. Currently the public is being asked to provide comments on the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

Speaking before council, CNL president Mark Lesinski said the NSDF is a result of the corporation taking responsibility for the demolition waste that will come from the decommissioning of more than 100 aging building and structures at Chalk River. The facility will be suitable for on site stored waste from over 65 years of operations as well as taking in waste from future operations.

“We've always talked about how we have to deal with the liabilities that have been accumulated over the last 65 years,” said Lesinski.

The NSDF will be an engineered containment mound built near Perch Lake on the CNL site to safety dispose of solid, low-level radioactive waste and a minimal amount of intermediate-level waste. The mound will hold one million cubic metres of waste and feature 10 disposal cells. It will feature a multi-layer base liner and cover system. It will also come with a waste water treatment plant to remove contaminants from precipitation that drains through the waste placed in the mound before the cover is installed, as well as waste water from operational activities. Lesinski noted that extensive research and study has gone into the site prior to it being identified as suitable for the facility.

“We are about science,” said Lesinski. “We understand the site. We understand the movement of radioactive materials, how they act and behave and that science has been put into the solution that we are proposing with the near surface disposal facility.”

Following its closure, the mound will resemble a grassy outcrop built into an existing hillside, which will be around 18 metres tall. The mound will occupy a 16-hectare footprint on the 4,000-hectare CNL site. It will then be subjected to monitoring and surveillance until the year 2100 when a 300-year institutional control period begins.

“There is long-term stewardship for this facility,” said Lesinski.

The president also addressed some of the comments already raised in public meetings by groups opposed to the facility. He said it will not contaminate the Ottawa River. He noted the river will not be impacted even if a major event, such as an earthquake, occurs. The site will also not take in waste from across Canada. It will accept radioactive waste from decommissioned projects at the Whiteshell Laboratories in Manitoba and the prototype reactors at Douglas Point and Gentilly-1. About five per cent will come from Canadian hospitals, universities, research entities and industry clients.

“There have been out there some non-scientific alternative truths,” he said.

Reacting to the presentation, Councillor James Carmody said the NSDF will be critical for the CNL facility moving forward.

“It's the responsible thing to do and it's critical for the long-term economic prosperity for this region,” he said.

Councillor Theresa Sabourin, who represents the town on the CNL Environmental Stewardship Council, said she is comfortable that all safety measures and monitoring of the site will be done.

“It gives a peace of mind that hopefully I am able to communicate to people when they raise those alarming questions,” she said.

