Pembroke ponders ending grant program

Pembroke city council is considering scrapping its grants to community groups program.

On Tuesday, the city's finance and administration committee was faced with dividing up $10,000 set aside in its budget for grants to organizations, half the amount than what was presented in 2015.

LeeAnn McIntyre, city treasurer, said council had earlier allocated the funds for groups which are not considered strategic partnerships – that is, groups whose activities directly benefit the municipality, such as the Pembroke Horticultural Society, which maintains the flower beds among other tasks.

She said three applications for funding have been received; the Ottawa Valley Historical Society (OVHS), the Senior’s Drop-in and Activity Centre, and the Centre Lajoie des aîné(e)s francophones de Pembroke.

McIntyre said the first two have been sent grants before: the OVHS had received $15,000 in 2016, and is now asking for $18,000; while the Senior’s Drop-in and Activity Centre was sent a $5,000 grant last year, and were asking for $8,400 this time.

The Centre Lajoie des aîné(e)s francophones de Pembroke, who is new this year, is asking for $20,000, money it stated in a presentation to council several months ago it needs to leverage provincial funding to keep its French seniors centre going.

McIntyre said the total grant requests exceed the amount included in the 2017 Budget by $36,400, so staff was seeking direction from the committee.

After a vigourous debate, councillors decided to divide the $10,000 originally budgeted based on the percentages of past allocations. The OVHS will be receiving $6,000, with the remaining $4,000 evenly split between the two senior centres.

The discussion led to calls to abolish the grant program altogether.

Coun. Les Scott said he is becoming more convinced the city needs to get out of the grant business completely. He said he looks at the staff time going over applications and chasing down financial statements, how groups charge too little in membership fees to be self sustaining and hopes the city will cover the shortfalls, and how the requests keep getting larger year after year with more and more new groups wanting to get grants.

“I can't support any of these requests,” Scott said, pointing out very few municipalities hand out grants. He suggested they use the $10,000 for the grants as budgeted, and once it was used up, that would be it.

“We should give notice the city is going to get out of the grant business,” Scott said.

Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais agreed, saying he couldn't justify this use of city tax dollars.

“The city has been providing funds for many, many years, and it is time to stop,” he said.

He did make an exception for the OVHS, which operated the Champlain Trail Museum. He agreed with some of his colleagues the museum should be considered a strategic partner, because of its valuable contributions to the city as a tourist magnet and the keeper of local heritage and culture.

Mayor Michael LeMay said this whole matter of grants and strategic partnerships with local groups and organizations needs to be discussed at length before the city takes further action on the matter.

The staff were instructed to draft a report on the grant program, the idea of strategic partnerships and which groups should be included in the latter. This will be discussed later on this year.