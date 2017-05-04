Queens Zoo unveils fluffy Andean bear cub

NEW YORK — An “aww” inspiring bear cub is making his public debut in New York City.

The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Queens Zoo says the 25-pound bundle of joy is being slowly acclimated to an outdoor exhibit. The Andean bear cub is still awaiting a name.

The ball of fluff has a white, freckled nose that offsets his dark coat.

He was born in the winter to 4-year-old Nicole and 6-year-old Bouba.

The Queens Zoo is breeding Andean bears as part of a co-operative program called the Species Survival Plan.

Zoo Director Scott Silver says the “little guy” is more than just “adorable.” He is a symbol of what the world could lose when a species is in danger of extinction.