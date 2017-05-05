The County of Renfrew has received confirmation from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs that the Province of Ontario will be assessing and providing disaster relief funding for the flood impacted areas of Renfrew County. The announcement came late Friday afternoon. Details on what will be funded and how are forthcoming.

“In co-ordination with MPP John Yakabuski, the County of Renfrew has approached Minister Mauro at Municipal Affairs for disaster relief funding,” said Renfrew County Warden Jennifer Murphy. “As of this afternoon the minister has confirmed that the Province of Ontario will be providing relief funding under the guidelines of their Disaster Recovery Assistance Program. I would ask that residents of the county for their continued patience, and as the flood waters recede damage assessments will begin to take place, and more details on the relief funding will become available.”

The County of Renfrew is reminding residents to contact their local municipality if they are experiencing flooding or require sandbags and sand. Local municipalities are working diligently at providing sandbags and sand to residents that require them as a means of protecting homes and businesses.

Resident’s are encouraged to contact their local municipality to report flooding of roadways so that an online map can be updated quickly to reflect road closures. The mapping tool is called “Muncipal511”, and can be found online at www.municipal511.ca

Residents that are experiencing flooding of their wells and or septic systems are advised not to drink their water, and to have it tested. Residents are asked to contact the Renfrew County District Health Unit at 613-735-8654 for testing details and further information regarding safe drinking water. Information is also available at http://rcdhu.com/healthy-living/emergency-preparedness/

The County of Renfrew will continue to post road closures and Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Flood Warnings to the County’s Face Book and Twitter Feeds, and update the local media.