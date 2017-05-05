Disaster relief now available for area residents

Ontario has notified municipalities in the County of Renfrew and the City of Pembroke that it has activated the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program.

The flooding that began in late April has been extraordinary and widespread. Water levels are nearly a metre above their 12-year average and at their highest levels since record keeping began in 1947. The impacts are expected to be costly.

Affected individuals, small businesses, farmers and not-for-profit organizations who have experienced property damage or loss as a result of this disaster may be eligible to receive help with expenses.

The program applies to a primary residence and its basic contents, or a main business premise.

We are closely monitoring the other areas experiencing flooding across the province. The government may activate the program in other parts of the province as flood impacts continue to be assessed in the coming days and weeks.

More information and detailed program guidelines are available at ontario.ca/DisasterAssistance or call toll-free 1-844-780-8925.

Event type: Flood

Event date: April 19, 2017 (ongoing)

Geographic Area (subject to change):

Township of Admaston/Bromley

Township of Bonnechere Valley

Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan

Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards

Township of Horton

Township of Laurentian Valley

Township of Madawaska Valley

Township of McNab/Braeside

Township of North Algona Wilberforce

Town of Renfrew

Township of Whitewater Region

City of Pembroke