Fashion and fundraising went hand in hand Friday evening, as the Pembroke Regional Hospital (PRH) Auxiliary hosted their annual Spring Fashion Show and Dessert Party.

The charitable gala, which took place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Hall, attracted 160 attendees who enjoyed an entertaining mix of fashion, food, fun and fundraising. All of the funds raised from the event’s ticket sales – a total of more than $2,500 – will support the equipment costs for the hospital’s new orthopaedics program and for planned upgrades that are about to be made to the in-patient surgical floor.

Halfway through the night, representatives form the PRH Auxiliary announced their latest pledge of $500,000 in support of the new orthopaedics program and surgical floor upgrades, to be completed over the next five years.

Auxiliary President Diana Gagne said that while the commitment is being made in the form of a pledge to be fulfilled by 2021, she’s hopeful they may be able to reach their monetary goal sooner.

“Given the success of our many ongoing fundraising initiatives for the hospital, and the fact that we typically make annual gifts to the hospital of over $100,000, we would love to be able to pay off this pledge sooner than later,” said Gagne, adding that this announcement comes soon after the Auxiliary completed a one million dollar pledge in support of the hospital’s MRI.

“Our volunteers see the great value in this project which not only involves the launch of an important new surgical service for our community but will also see the modernization of the surgical floor. We are very happy to be part off the fundraising efforts to achieve all of this,” she said.

Heather Ball, vice-chair of the PRH Board of Directors, provided a brief overview of the hospital's capital project.

According to Ball, the project is valued at approximately $10 million, with 90 per cent of approved construction costs paid for by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care and the remaining one million to be covered by the hospital through these fundraising efforts. In addition to this, new furnishings and equipment, for which there is no provincial funding, must also be covered by the hospital at a cost of $1.5 million. In order to raise those funds, the Auxiliary has launched this new $500,000 pledge of which they will require the community’s support to achieve.

Once the planned upgrades are achieved, the hospital will have a new surgical day care area with 12 recovery stations, four new private in-patient suites along with upgrades to existing rooms and a new family lounge.

“More than 50 years after its construction our surgical floor now lacks the space and privacy our patients expect and deserve,” said Ball. “Through generous gifts from community-minded individuals and groups like the PRH Auxiliary, this important area within the hospital will be brought up to modern standards and provide a more comfortable environment for the thousands of surgical patients we care for each year,” said Ball.

The PRH Auxiliary is a volunteer-based organization that raises funds for the PRH through a variety of initiatives while also providing a number of amenities for the hospital’s patients, visitors and staff.

Their initiatives and fundraisers include operation of The Sunshine Gift Shop, The Mural Cafe, the hospital’s ATM machine and TV rental program. They also sell HELPP Lottery Tickets, raise funds through BINGO, and host the bi-annual fashion shows.

