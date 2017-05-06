OTTAWA -

The Ottawa Senators answered the bell Saturday afternoon.

And, they’re only one win away from delivering a knockout punch to the New York Rangers.

The Senators could advance to the Eastern final for the first time in 10 years after they sent the crowd into hysterics with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Rangers in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead in front of 19,082 at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Kyle Turris performed the heroics at 6:12 of OT while former Rangers centre Derick Brassard sent it to OT with a late-game goal to tie it up. Tom Pyatt, Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone were also able to beat Henrik Lundqvist.

Jimmy Vesey, Ryan McDonagh, Nick Holden and Jesper Fast were able to beat Craig Anderson, who came up big in the third period as the Rangers pushed.

Turris fired it by Lundqvist through the five-hole, the Rangers had it reviewed for an offside but the goal counted.

Michael Grabner thought he had scored at 4:12 of OT for the Rangers but the goal was called back because of a high stick and the decision was made quickly.

This was the sixth time in the post-season the Senators have played overtime.

With Anderson out for the extra attacker, Brassard tied up with 1:26 to go when he was able to knock a rebound out of the air by Lundqvist. That came after video review had awarded Vesey a goal with 7:12 when Anderson looked like he’d made a big stop but the camera showed his glove was clearly in the net.

After back-to-back 4-1 losses on Broadway Tuesday and Thursday, the Senators had to respond with a better effort against the Rangers Saturday and they certainly did.

The Rangers tied it up 3-3 with only 2:11 left in the second period when McDonagh tipped a shot from Grabner by Anderson on the stick side which made for a tense third period. New York outshot Ottawa 13-8 in the second and pushed the pace.

Trailing 2-1, the Senators pulled out to a 3-2 lead with two goals in span of 33 seconds midway through the second. Pyatt tipped a Zack Smith shot by Lundqvist at 8:50 to move the Senators ahead while Hoffman’s first goal since Game 3 of the club’s playoff series against the Bruins at 8:17 tied it up.

The first period was wild and chaotic with both teams going toe-to-toe creating scoring chances while Anderson and Lundqvist both had to be sharp. The Rangers held a 2-1 lead but the Senators outshot New York by a 15-10 count.

This game started with three goals in a span of 1:56 by both teams.

After spotting the Rangers a two-goal lead, the Senators were able to get a little momentum back when Stone scored his third of the playoffs. During a scramble in front, he backhanded it by Lundqvist at 6:03.

The Rangers pulled out to the early 2-0 lead and had the place in stunned silence. Anderson didn’t look good at allowing Holden to beat him high on the glove side at 5:13. That was New York’s second goal in a span of 1:06.

For the fifth straight time in this series, the Senators surrendered the first goal and it was ugly. With Chris Wideman caught up ice, the Rangers had an odd-man rush and all Fast had to do was deposit it home at 4:07 by Anderson on the stick side.

Coach Guy Boucher made two moves with his roster before the game. Winger Chris Neil, who has played only one game in the last two months, suited up in place of forward Ryan Dzingel. Defenceman Ben Harpur was also replaced by Fredrik Claesson.

Neil tried to challenge Tanner Glass a couple of times but he refused to fight in the second and all Neil ended up with was a misconduct.

bgarrioch@postmedia.com

twitter.com/sungarrioch