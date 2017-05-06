Stephen Colbert is to be investigated after making a joke about U.S. President Donald Trump on his late-night talk show.

The 52-year-old comedian unleashed a flurry of insults on Trump during his The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, after the President insulted CBS News’ Face the Nation host John Dickerson.

“You have more people marching against you than cancer,” Colbert fired at Trump in his opening monologue. “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s c--- holster.”

After the show aired on Monday night, the hashtag #FireColbert began trending worldwide, with some critics deeming the host’s joke to be homophobic.

Colbert defended his comments on Wednesday, and said he would still make the comment again if he had the chance.

“I don’t regret that,” he said. “(Trump), I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

Now, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is investigating Colbert’s joke, having received a number of complaints from viewers.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said on Thursday that the commission will take appropriate action against the CBS network and the comedian if necessary.

“I have had a chance to see the clip now and so, as we get complaints, and we’ve gotten a number of them, we are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it’s been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we’ll take the appropriate action,” Pai explained.

“We’ll follow the standard operating procedures, as we always do, and make sure we evaluate what the facts are and apply the law fairly and fully.”