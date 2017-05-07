Laurentian Valley issues rainfall warning

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the Laurentian Valley region, predicting as much as 80 millimetres of precipitation this weekend.

As per the forecast, the region experienced the heaviest rainfall Saturday morning, that ranged from 50 to 80 millimetres.

The rain continued throughout the day and into the evening, before beginning to taper off.

The grounds have been left saturated and runoff will increase into the river.

Laurentian Valley Mayor Steve Bennett commented on the extreme rainfall’s effect on the region.

“I want to remind residents at this time to be aware of their surroundings and not take unnecessary risks when travelling through areas that are impacted by flooding,” he stated. “I would ask all residents to remain calm and be assured that the Township is continuing to closely monitor the situation, and to please contact the Township for information regarding sandbags and sand if they feel they require them.”

According to Environment Canada, the extreme rainfall is due to the current situation of the Ottawa River experiencing higher water levels over the past few weeks – a result of the snow melt from the northern areas of the Ottawa River and higher-than-average rainfall over the past month. This has caused flooding in the low-lying areas that are adjacent to the Ottawa River and consequently resulted in the flooding of some pathways and roadways.

Recent water-level forecast is predicting the level of the Ottawa River will peak Sunday or Monday. However, the Township is working closely with the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board to monitor the situation throughout the weekend.

Due to flooding, Sullivan Point Road is currently closed. Known flooding is occurring in the Sullivan Point Road Area, Gull Road, some properties on Forest Park Road and other localized areas along the Ottawa River. Residents are asked to avoid travelling to the Forest Park Road area and in particular the flood affected area, so that roadways can remain clear for emergency services and those working to deal with the flooding.

Sand and empty bags are available at George Matheson Park for flood affected residents in that area. (Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.) For those who are experiencing flooding in another area of the Township and require sand and sandbags, call 613-735- 6070 on the weekend or 613-735-6291 during regular office hours (Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:00 pm) so that Laurentian Valley Township staff can assess the situation. If it is an emergency situation, call 911.

More information on flooding prevention and safety tips, including basement flooding, is available on the Township website at: www.lvtownship.ca

For information on water levels, see the following websites: Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board at www.ottawariver.ca and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry at www.ontario.ca/law-and-safety/flood-forecasting-and-warning-program

