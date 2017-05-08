Legion hosts Battle of the Atlantic ceremony

It was the longest continuous battle of the Second World War, and this Sunday the Battle of the Atlantic was remembered in Pembroke.

Lasting a total of 2,075 days from 1939 to 1945, the battle saw the struggle between Allied and German forces who fought for control of the North Atlantic.

On any given day, 125 merchant vessels were sailing in convoy across the North Atlantic.

It was during those treacherous crossings that the Canadian Navy and the Merchant Marines protected the supply lines for the Allied Forces.

Canada’s navy escorted more than 25,000 merchant vessels – carrying more than 181 million tons of cargo – across the Atlantic and all the way to Europe. Without those supplies, the war effort would have collapsed.

During that time, 72 Canadian merchant ships were lost to enemy action and as many as 2,024 Royal Canadian Navy personnel, 1,464 merchant navy personnel and 902 Royal Canadian Air Force personnel died in the battle.

Each year in the first Sunday in May, Canada’s naval community commemorates those lost at sea during the Battle of the Atlantic.

Locally, on May 7, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72 held a Battle of the Atlantic ceremony that featured speeches, a roll call with the ringing of a bell for the ships that were lost, the presentation of a memorial wreath, two minutes of silence and the laying of flowers.

The annual ceremony, which pays tribute to the lost naval ships and the brave Canadian men and women who served and sacrificed their lives, was conducted by Master of Ceremonies Tom McCann and past-president Bob Denault.

“The Canadians did all the shipwork and they were a major factor for the end of the war, so it’s a great day for Canada. But the sad part is that a lot of Canadians never came back from the battle,” Denault. “So we hold this ceremony every year in order to always remember those fallen navy soldiers. Also, a lot of veterans in Pembroke were naval veterans that passed away in the Second World War, and their names are on the cenotaph in town.”

All of the Canadian warships that were lost at sea during the battle were named during the ceremony followed by the tolling of a ship bell.

“The ships had names of Canadian cities and towns, so a lot of the people who were in those ships came from those cities,” said Denault. “And we do the ship ringing to honour those lost ships and navy troops.”

Pembroke Mayor Mike LeMay spoke on behalf of himself as council, expressing his honour for having been invited to the important ceremony and commenting on the importance of remembering and reflecting on the historic navy battle.

“The Battle of the Atlantic was the longest continuous battle of the Second World War. It was the battle that brought the war to Canada’s doorstep,” said LeMay. “It is important for all of us to have an awareness of the sacrifices and the achievements made by those who served in the Canadian Merchant Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Canadian Air Force during these battles. Ceremonies such as this help to preserve their legacy for future generations. Thank you Legionnaires for your continued service in keeping the legacy of all armed service personnel – past, present and future – alive.”

cip@postmedia.com