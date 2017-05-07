MANSFIELD, QUE. – 20 Canadian Forces members assisted with emergency measures in Mansfield, Que., after extreme flooding has affected more than 150 residences and cottages.

The flooding has been a result of heavy rains and rapid snowmelt that has caused the levels of the Coulonge and Outaouais rivers to continually rise with the banks overflowing.

On May 3, the Municipal Council of Mansfield-et-Pontefract began initiating emergency measures and calling on all residents located in zones at risk of flooding to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of their family members and the protection of their property.

By Saturday, the river levels were at 108.45 centimetres which increased to 108.65 on Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, the 20 military members – deployed from Valcartier, Que. – arrived in Mansfield to provide assistance to the firefighters and other first responders. They worked together to patrol the affected areas – using the Canadian Forces’ special vehicles – and ensure the safety of the residents within the community.

“The military members have brought along their special vehicles and are working with firefighters by traveling throughout the affected areas to evaluate how critical the situation is, see if people need help and if anyone hasn’t evacuated or is stranded,” said Garry Ladouceur, councillor with the Municipality of Mansfield-et-Pontefract. “Meanwhile, we also have police officers in boats along the river to monitor the situation and also see if any residents are stranded and need help.”

By Sunday night, 80 more military members arrived to assist with emergency efforts in Fort-Coulonge and other parts of the Pontiac County.

“We’re at 108.65 centimetres over the sea level which hasn't been seen in more than 30 years. Last time we experienced this kind of major flooding was around 1985 and that was 15 centimetres less than this,” said Municipality of Mansfield-et-Pontefract Director General Eric Rochon who is coordinating the emergency efforts.

Rochon also expressed his thanks towards the community members who have volunteered their time – working from morning into night – to create sandbags. Over the past few days, the volunteers have created more than 5000 sandbags.

“We have a bunch of volunteers who are putting together sandbags and delivering them to whoever needs them. It's nice to see all of the community getting together like that and helping each other out. You can see that country folks do survive,” said Rochon.

Mansfield Mayor Kathleen Belec expressed similar sentiments of thanks towards all individuals who have been working tirelessly to assist with the crisis.

“Thank you to all of the community members, volunteer firefighters, municipal employees, public safety representatives, the Canadian Army for coming together to help our community,” said Belec. “We all need to continue to work together to ensure the survival of people and to mitigate the damage of permanent residences and municipal infrastructure wherever possible.”

The public is asked to continue to avoid the closed roads that have been affected by the flood, as this causes unnecessary congestion for the front-line workers.

Individuals who have left their permanent residence and relocated elsewhere are asked to inform their municipal office if they have not already done so.

cip@postmedia.com