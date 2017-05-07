Wegner Point tragedy remembered

CFB PETAWAWA – Forty nine years ago, disaster struck 22 paratroopers who prepared to disembark from their aircraft during a routine training exercise by the Mattawa Plains, as seven of them perished.

The incident is known as the worst training disaster in Garrison Petawawa’s history as the 22 paratroopers were blown off course and landed in the frigid water of the Ottawa River off the shores of Wegner Point.

Despite the courageous efforts of the people who tried to rescue them, seven soldiers were lost - Master Warrant Officer Reginald Riddell, Warrant Officer Michael McDonnell, Cpl. Hugh Fields, Cpl. Bob Knight, Cpl. Dennis Clements, Cpl. Jim Misner and Cpl. Bruce Chiswell perished in the Ottawa River the evening of May 8, 1968.

On May 7, the 49th annual memorial service was held at Wegner Point – the location of the tragedy – to honour and remember those fallen soldiers who had served in the 1st Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment and the 2nd Signals Squadron.

In attendance were friends and relatives of the soldiers along with members of CFB Petawawa, 2nd Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Headquarters and Signals Squadron, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 7 and the Town of Petawawa.

Airborne veteran Dennis Stow, who was on the ground as a drop zone controller the night of the tragedy, organized and led the memorial service every year in honour of the seven fallen comrades.

“This memorial service helps us to reflect, connect and never forget,” said Stow. “By holding this service every year, we ensure that the fallen soldiers will never be forgotten.”

Petawawa Councillor Murray Rutz expressed the important of remembering those soldiers who were lost, by keeping their memories alive through the annual service.

“Honouring the sacrifice and the duty of fellow comrades is an important undertaking and allows us a way to breathe and to remember,” said Rutz. “The Town of Petawawa is honoured to participate in ceremonies that remember, celebrate and recognize the fortitude and sacrifice that Canadian soldiers have made.”

Deacon Paul Coderre, a former members of the 1968 Signals Squadron, was given a chance to pay tribute to his former comrades.

“49 years ago tragedy struck the Royal Canadian Regiment’s 2CMBG Headquarters and Signals Squadron when a routine training parachute jump turned into two minutes of chaos. A storm pushed 22 paratroopers into the Ottawa River near the drop-zone here at Mattawa Plains. All but seven soldiers were able to stay afloat to be rescued,” said Coderre.

4th Canadian Division Support Group (4CDSG) commander Col. Mark Misener also delivered poignant remarks, expressing his gratitude towards the many individuals who attended the ceremony to remember those brave men who lost their lives nearly 50 years ago.

“Canadian Armed Forces members dedicate themselves everyday to conduct operations on behalf of the people of Canada where they sometimes face these inherent often unrecognized dangers,” said Misener. “So here we are today because of our continued dedication of preserving the memory of our fallen comrades. It inspires me to see so many people here today gathered almost 50 years afterwards to remember and to support one another.”

