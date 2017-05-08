KERNELS OF WISDOM: One cent and a ten dollar bill

"The African race is a rubber ball. The harder you dash it to the ground the higher it will rise."

AFRICAN PROVERB

Move over Sir John A. MacDonald and make way for a lady! Come 2018 the face of Canada’s first Prime Minister that now adorns the $10 dollar bill will be replaced by that of a lady. If Viola Desmond is not at present well known to the bulk of us Canadians I guarantee by the time her image first appears on the bank note all of us will be more informed about one of the great women in Canadian history.

Turn the clock back with me for a moment. It’s Nov. 8, 1946 and Viola, a 32-year-old Canadian of African heritage, is on her way to New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. It’s a business trip for the attractive young hairdressing salon owner and entrepreneur who resided in Halifax, one that was not without its problems. Had it not been for the fact that on the way to New Glasgow her car gave her lots of trouble, we might never have heard of this exceptional woman.

Wondering what to do while waiting for her car to be repaired in a local garage Viola decided to take in a movie at the Roseland Theatre. Being a stranger to New Glasgow, Viola was unaware of the racial segregation policy that was in effect at the movie theatre. Here in the local cinema black patrons were seated in the balcony while white moviegoers were seated in the downstairs main auditorium. The theatre levied an amusement tax on top of your admission fee, three cents for downstairs and two cents for the balcony. When Viola purchased her ticket at the box office the cashier naturally assumed on the basis of her race that she would seat herself in the upper balcony, and therefore she charged Viola the customary two cents amusement tax. On her way to the lower auditorium, the ‘whites only’ section of the theatre Viola was ordered by the manager to go to the balcony, and guess what? She refused. Some of the great pivotal moments in black history have occurred because idealists and civil rights advocates like Viola have taken a stand for what is right, and what is just.

It’s no wonder that Viola has often been called Canada’s Rosa Parks, for in similar circumstances back in the United States on Dec. 1, 1955, when Rosa Parks got on a bus In Montgomery, Alabama. Racial segregation was in vogue there too, the whites sat at the front of the bus, and the blacks at the back. If the white section of the bus became full and the black section too and a white person came on the bus then a black person had to voluntarily get up and yield his or her seat to the white person. The bus that Rosa Parks got on got full, but when a white person got on the bus Rosa refused to give up her seat. The bus driver ordered her to get up, but she stuck to her guns, and to the seat! He then stopped the bus, told her he was calling the police and having her arrested, but Rosa tenaciously and courageously refused, believing her act of defiance against racial injustice to be morally appropriate. Her show of bravery became the single spark that ignited the black civil rights movement.

Like Rosa Parks, Viola Desmond didn’t give one inch, and pretty soon she was being physically removed from the ‘whites only’ section of the Roseland Theatre by the manager and police, and thrust into jail. She would appear in court and be charged with violating the provincial segregation laws and on top of that she was also charged with tax evasion. Tax evasion? “How come?” you may say. Well Viola had only paid two cents amusement tax which was for the black patrons of the upper balcony, but she went to the ‘whites only’ lower auditorium where the tax was three cents. The court thereby charged her with tax evasion of one cent! By the time her short court appearance was over Viola had been convicted and fined $20 plus court costs. Members of the African-Canadian community raised money to hire a lawyer and contest the verdict, and eventually they did, but in 1947 the appeal was ultimately rejected by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Viola Desmond died in 1965 at the age of 50 and for most of us Canadians her name and her courageous act back there in 1946 in the Roseland Theatre quietly slipped into oblivion. It was not until 2010, when the Honourable Mayan Elizabeth Francis, an African-Canadian, was Lt.-Gov. of Nova Scotia, that Viola Desmond’s name and heroism were resurrected from the ashes of obscurity. Francis, as the Canadian representative of the Crown, exercised her royal prerogative by granting Viola a posthumous pardon, exonerating her and erasing the charges against her as being false. Together with that the province of Nova Scotia issued an official apology to the long deceased Viola.

It was in December 2016 that Canadian government ministers made the announcement that Viola Desmond would be featured on a new Canadian $10 bill. This was a historic announcement, for never before has the portrait of a Canadian woman been seen on our nation’s banknotes. Making the announcement, Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, said, “Today is about recognizing the incalculable contribution women have had and continue to have in shaping Canada’s history.” Morneau went on to say, “Viola Desmond’s own story reminds all of us that change can start with moments of dignity and bravery.”

It is often said that Viola Desmond is Canada’s Rosa Parks, but there’s a need for us to understand the chronology of both these events in the lives of these two women. Viola did what she did in 1946, Rosa in 1955. More appropriately, not in any way to minimize the incredible display of courage by Rosa Parks, but Rosa Parks was really the USA’s Viola Desmond.

What a story! What irony! Charged with violating provincial segregation laws and one cent tax evasion, now she’s about to grace our nation’s $10 bill. Posthumously, all of us shout “Well done Viola! We salute you.” You will always be one of the great Canadians. Pretty soon we’ll all see you face-to-face…on the $10 bill!