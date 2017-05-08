The Micksburg Twins will begin defence of its Greater Ottawa Men’s Fastball League title on May 11 when the team hosts the Ottawa Valley A’s in the season opener. It will be the first of 18 games the Twins will play in the regular season, including three doubleheaders.

Highlights of the schedule include two visits by the Kars Aces to Micksburg on May 25 and June 29 in a rematch of the two teams who met in last year’s championship series. On Saturday, June 3 the Twins will host a doubleheader with I4C Victory from Manotick and on Thursday, June 22 the Twins will host a twin bill with the Stittsville 56er’s.

Led by the pitching tandem of Joran Graham and Cory Costello, the Twins will again face tough competition in the seven-team league. Most Twins games will be begin at 8:30 p.m. with doubleheaders starting at 7 p.m. The Twins will play their last home game of the regular season on June 29 before ending the season with a six-game road trip, concluding with the season finale against the Ottawa Valley A’s on Aug. 10.

All seven teams will make the postseason with the top team in the regular season receiving a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The other six teams will be matched up and play best-of-three semifinal series. The three teams that advance will then join the club that led the regular season standings in a double-knockout tournament that will be staged throughout the week and conclude on the weekend of Sept. 7, 8 and 9.

Twins captain Jamey Mick says it won’t be easy to win another championship, but the Twins are confident they will again field a club that can compete with the best teams every night.

“It is a very competitive league with excellent pitching,” he says. “We will again have a good mix of players who have experience playing in big games and that’s really important once you get into the playoffs.”

Micksburg has been a hot bed for men’s fastball for many years and has produced several players who have competed in provincial and national championship tournaments. A new recreational men’s fastball league is also being launched this summer in Micksburg that should help create more interest in the sport and provide younger players with an opportunity to develop their skills.

Some of the Twins games are broadcast by TV Cogeco, Renfrew County’s community television station. Admission to Twins games is free. Here is the full home schedule for the Twins 2017 season:

Thursday, May 11 vs. Ottawa Valley A’s 8:30 p.m. (Home Opener)

Thursday, May 25 vs. Kars Aces 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 vs. I4C Victory (Doubleheader-Times TBA)

Thursday, June 8 vs. Quyon Flyers 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 15 vs. Fitzroy Harbour 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 vs. Stittsville 56er’s (Doubleheader starts at 7 p.m.)

Thursday, June 29 vs. Kars Aces 8:30 p.m.