Ottawa River levels hard to control

Water, water everywhere, except around Stonecliffe.

Following a month of heavy rain, the local watershed has essentially burst its banks everywhere, with many communities and waterfront property owners along the region's major rivers having to deal with rising water levels.

The Ottawa River from Petawawa downstream has risen dramatically over the past few days, flooding areas from the Petawawa Catwalk to Pembroke's marina area, swaths of Whitewater Region and portions of Pontiac County to Fitztroy Harbour, Ottawa, Gatineau and the Outaousois and beyond to the St. Lawrence River. Evacuations and sandbagging have been the order of the day, and troops from CFB Valcartier have been deployed to assist throughout western Quebec.

Further upstream, the story is dramatically different. Sharp eyed locals and passersby noticed a distinct lack of water in the Ottawa River in the vicinity of the Swisha Dam at Rapides-des-Joachims, Quebec. At the Stoncliffe boat launch, the water is so low the riverbed has been exposed.

Neal Kelly, spokesman for Ottawa Power Generation, which operates a string of dams along the Ottawa River, said the reason for this is to prevent flooding further upstream to Mattawa.

“There is a natural restriction in the river upstream from the Swisha,” he said, located about 70 km upstream from the dam in a spot known as the Klock. “When the flows are high in the Ottawa River, it begins to back up at that spot, so we need to keep the levels low there to help the water move through.”

Kelly said it has been an unusually wet spring, which has added to the record flows in the watershed, and resulted in very high water levels throughout the region. He said OPG works with other stakeholders along the length of the Ottawa River, including the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, which oversees the management of the Ottawa River.

Kelly said managing the river is a balancing act, and all OPG can do is gradually allow the water to move through the system.

He suggested those who want detailed information on water levels, and when the river will finally reach its peak and begin to recede, to check out the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board's website.

