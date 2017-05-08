Petawawa Pantry celebrates grand opening

PETAWAWA – The Petawawa Pantry is providing food security to an entire community.

May 6 marked the official grand opening of the Town of Petawawa’s first food bank – the Petawawa Pantry (located at 3468B Petawawa Blvd., inside the Bridgeway Mall).

More than 60 people attended the ceremony, including Petawawa Pantry board members, Petawawa council members, Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet, community partners and volunteers.

Petawawa Pantry Vice-President Eric Strachan began the ceremony by delivering a poignant speech during which he reflected on the journey that he and President Laurie Alton embarked more than a year ago, in order to open the town’s very first food bank.

“We are actually making history today because since its incorporation in 1865 – as a township – there has never been a community food bank in Petawawa. So today, May 6 2017, in the year of Canada's 150th birthday, we are witnessing the official birth of the Petawawa Pantry – the first food bank in the history of our great community,” said Strachan.

After coming to the realization that it was time for Petawawa to set up a food bank, the idea was officially born one Sunday morning when Strachan and his wife Sheena were approached by a nine-year-old boy who asked the pastor if he fed the poor.

“Two years ago, Eric Strachan was asked by a little boy 'Sir, do you feed the poor?', which started this whole dream. Today, we can all answer in unison 'No son, we actually feed a community’,” said Alton.

Alton expressed how the Petawawa Pantry was ultimately founded and realized through the city council and community’s support, encouragement and belief in the vision.

“Thank you to Mayor Sweet and council members for giving us the green light for this and for not only recognizing the need in our community but trusting in us and in the community to meet that need. I also would like to thank Ed Chow for his incredible kindness in offering us this prime location to house the food bank,” said Alton. “Honestly, it has left us awestruck at times with all of the support and encouragement that we have received from groups like the Rotary Club and other individuals.”

Since beginning operations on January 10, the food bank has been feeding Petawawa’s community with shelves stocked with all kinds of non-perishable food and weekly pizza donations from Little Caesars.

Alton said that the food bank’s organizing committee has been positively overwhelmed by the outstanding volume of support, both in food and financial donation, that they’ve continuously received over the months.

“Thank you to all of our supporters in Pembroke, Petawawa and as far as Renfrew. Without you we could not do what we do and I don't know that I have ever known a more generous community,” said Alton.

Alton said that the food bank aims to eradicate local food insecurity to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry or worries about when the next meal may be.

”We are all working tirelessly to ensure that the residents of Petawawa are fed, treated with dignity and respect – without bias and judgment – every time they enter the pantry,” she said. “Together, we believe that we have built a stronger community and our intention as we move forward is to build a hunger-free Petawawa, but we cannot do it without your continued support.”

The Petawawa Pantry is open two days a week – Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. For more info, visit the ‘Petawawa Pantry – Food Bank’ Facebook page or send an email to petawawapantryfoodbank@gmail.com

cip@postmedia.com