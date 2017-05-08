Taekwon-Do athletes battle at 2017 Warrior's Cup

Change text size for the story

GARRISON PETAWAWA – Taekwon-Do athletes from across Ontario and Quebec sparred their way to victory at the 2017 Warrior’s Cup in Petawawa.

Since 2014, Ottawa Valley Taekwon-Do, their instructors, students, families and volunteers have hosted the provincial tournament at Dundonald Hall.

May 6 marked the fourth annual Warrior’s Cup and it attracted 126 competitors from clubs in Ottawa, Quebec and the Greater Toronto Area.

With participants’ ages ranging from six to 57 years old, the athletes competed in three disciplines that included patterns, sparring and board breaking.

Among the 126 participants, 37 were local students from Ottawa Valley Taekwon-Do including black-belt student Caileb Bellerive.

Last year, Bellerive broke nine board to earn a Warriors Cup Junior record. This year, he hit a new record by breaking an astounding 10 boards.

According to organizers Bernadette Demong and Luc Fleurant, the smiles on the kids’ faces was the greatest result of the tournament.

“If we can make people leave with a new friend, then we’ve achieved our goal,” said Demong. “We’ll see participants spending two two minutes beating the crap out of each other but then afterwards they're chit-chatting and they become friends.”

“We’ll see our own students smiling and talking to students form other clubs at the tournament, which shows how unified we are with other locations,” said Fleurant.

The Warriors Cup volunteers wish to thank the following local businesses for their generous gift donations and support: Garrison Petawawa, DDH, Splash Pembroke, Kelsey's, Quality Inn Petawawa, Best Western in Pembroke, TSC, Lapointe Chrysler Pembroke, KFC Petawawa, CANEX and Bel-Air Lexus in Ottawa.

Below are the results for local competitors:

Darren Webb: Adult Males (18 to 34), Color Belt, Gold in Patterns;

Keira Sullivan: Jr Girls 10 to 11, Color Belt, Gold in Patterns, Bronze in Sparring;

Justin Dickson: Jr Black Belts Males, 16 to 17, Gold in Patterns, Bronze in Sparring;

Trinity Ruddy: Jr Girls 7 to 9, Color Belt, Bronze in Patterns;

Kaelan Maye: Adult Males (18 to 34), Color Belt, Silver in Patterns;

Mason Wood: Jr Boys 9 to 10, Color Belt, Gold in Patterns, Silver in Sparring;

Robin Smith: Jr Girls 12 to 14, Low Color Belt, Silver in Patterns;

Kym Wafer: Jr Girls 12 to 14, Low Color Belt: Gold in Patterns, all Color belts heavy weight: Silver in Sparring;

Mya Lariviere: Jr Girls 12 to 14, High Color Belt, Gold in Patterns: all Color belts low weight: Gold in Sparring;

Sage Lariviere: Jr Girls 15 to 17, Color Belt, Gold in Patterns, Gold in Sparring;

Jacob Jolicoeur: Jr Boys 11 to 12, Color Belt, Bronze in Patterns, Silver in Sparring, Gold in Power Breaking;

Kyle Kutschke: Jr Boys, 13 to 15, Color Belt, Gold in Patterns;

Laurence Poire: Jr Girls, 12 to 14, Mid Color Belt, Gold in Patterns: all Color belts heavy weight: Silver in Sparring;

Patrick Poire: Senior Males (35+), Color Belt, Bronze in Patterns;

Brad Kennedy: Senior Males (35+), Color Belt, Gold in Patterns, Silver in Sparring;

McKenna Boland: Jr Girls, 15 to 17, Color Belt, Bronze in Patterns, Silver in Sparring, Gold in Power Breaking;

Quintin De Ruiter: Jr Boys, 6 to 8, Color Belt, Bronze in Patterns, Gold in Sparring;

Jax Bradley: Jr Boys, 6 to 8, Color Belt, Silver in Patterns, Silver in Sparring;

Owen Sinclair: Jr Black Belts Males, 13 to 15, Bronze in Patterns, Bronze in Sparring, Gold in Power Breaking;

Barb Hasselman: Senior Females, Color Belt, Gold in Patterns, Bronze in Sparring;

Matthew Burger: Jr Boys, 9 to 10, Color Belt, Gold in Patterns, Silver in Sparring, Gold in Power Breaking;

Marcus Burger: all 6 and under, Fastest in Little Dragons' obstacle course;

Grace Ochave: Senior Females (35+), Color Belt, Bronze in Patterns, Silver in Sparring;

Geallian Ochave: Adult Females (18 to 34), Color Belt, Silver in Patterns, Silver in Sparring;

Geia Katleen Velasquez: Jr Girls, 10 to 11, Color Belt, Silver in Sparring, Gold in Power Breaking;

Shauna Lyons-Dent: Jr Girls, 12 to 14, Color Belt, Silver in Patterns, Gold in Power Breaking; and

Caileb Bellerive: Jr Black Belts Males, 16 to 17, Silver in Patterns, Gold in Power Breaking with new Warriors Cup's record of 10 Boards broken, beating his 2016 Warriors Cup record of 9 Boards

