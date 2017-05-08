It’s time to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday and the ladies from the Miramichi Lodge gala committee are getting into the spirit.

This year’s 14th annual gala, ‘Canada...a Walk Through Time’ will celebrate many things that make this country great. Join the committee as it takes guests back in time for the May 27 event. Your ticket for the evening includes a champagne reception and beer sampling bar; a full-course meal with dinner wine; and the music of the Valley’s own Sidewinder.

Funds from this year’s event are going towards purchasing an awning for the second floor outdoor terrace. This is a favourite spot for residents to sit outside, however, sometimes the weather makes that difficult. The awning will be a very welcome addition in protecting the residents and guests from the elements.

Tickets are going quickly, but can still be purchased until May 18. Contact Donna Cotnam at Miramichi Lodge if you are interested – dcotnam@countyofrenfrew.on.ca or 613-735-0175 ext. 213.

The purpose of the Miramichi Lodge Foundation is to secure ongoing financial support to enhance the well being and quality of life for the residents of Miramichi Lodge, consistent with the mission of the lodge.