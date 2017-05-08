The Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this year's lifetime achievement award recipient is Herb Shaw and Sons Ltd. (Shaw Lumber).

Established in 1847, Herb Shaw and Sons Ltd. has been producing top quality pine lumber and utility poles for nearly two centuries, making the company one of the oldest family run businesses in Canada. With it being Canada's 150 Anniversary, this award is very suiting as the company is celebrating its 170th anniversary this year.

A strong, dedicated team and great stewardship keep Herb Shaw and Sons one of the most respected businesses in their industry.

Below is a list of the other finalists in their respectable categories:

Not-For-Profit/Community Organization Award: PBIA (Pembroke Business Improvement Area), The Grind Coffee House, Canadian Military Magazine.

Creative Services Award: Kim Chenard with Crazy Beautiful Dresses, Yvonne Keller with Das Studio, John Butler with John A. Butler Photography.

Professional Services Award -Financial Planning/Advisory: Kaitlyn Antler & team at Northern Credit Union (Pembroke & Petawawa Locations); The Sutherland Team - Colleen Jean-Baptise & Meghan Sutherland Acres, Laurie Serran & team at Frank Carroll Financial.

Professional Services Award -Real Estate & Property Management: Shawn McFarlane - Shawn McFarlane Broker Keller Williams -Integrity Realty Brokerage, Ryan Pattinson - Ryan Pattinson Royal Lepage - Pembroke/Petawawa, Real Estate Agent Rainer Willig, Broker - Re/Max Pembroke Realty Ltd. Brokerage.

Community Ambassador Award: Marianne Minns, Jerry Novack (The Grind Coffee House), Dr. Alexandre Jelev (Petawawa Dental Centre).

Entrepreneur Award: Yvonne Keller (Das Studio), Dana Geib Nicholson (Epicure), Leilani Borne (Pearly Whites Mobile Dental Hygiene Services.

Professional Services Award -Medical or Dental: Shauna Perry, the Lavallee Health Centre and Leilani Borne, Pearly Whites Mobile Dental Hygiene Services

Skilled Trades Employer Award: Terry's Collision Centre, Bennett Electric, Pembroke EIP Manufacturing

The chamber's annual awards ceremony will take place at the Petawawa Golf Club on Saturday, May 13 beginning at 6 p.m.