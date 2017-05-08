A special event is coming soon – and you won’t want to miss it!

On May 12, the Valley Artisans’ Co-operative will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary, in partnership with a Business After Hours event for the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce!

The Valley Artisans’ Co-op was incorporated on July 13,1987, but members actually opened their doors to the public in early May that year.

At 30 years and counting, this co-operative is one of the oldest, continuously-run artisan co-operatives in Ontario – and probably all of Canada!

But its success has been, in part, due to many loyal customers, and the artisans want to share the celebrations with you! Join them on Friday, May 12 – the store will be open as usual at 10 a.m., but this is an all-day party – they will be open until 8 p.m., so that those working during the day can part take in the festivities.

Everyone is welcome for this family-friendly event – and there will be something for everyone. From 2 p.m. on there will be artists’ demonstration, childrens’ crafts, hand-building projects, special draws for some of the artisans’ work and special commemorative bags with the VAC logo.

Join Mayor Joan Lougheed at 3:30 p.m. for the ribbon-cutting ceremony – and the free coffee, drinks for the kids, birthday cake and other treats! And if that isn’t enough, there will also be a hot dog stand set up for your “dining pleasure”!

A special invitation goes out to all former members of the Valley Artisans’ Co-op – please join in the festivities and meet up with some of the present members – for sure there will be stories to share!

Mark Friday, May 12 (just before Mothers’ Day) on your calendars and come up to the Valley Artisans’ store – on Highway 17, next to the old former Dairy. Members are looking forward to seeing everyone there!