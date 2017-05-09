Women Walking For Hope raise more than $11K

The sixth annual Women Walking For Hope fundraiser saw a dozen residents lace up their sneakers and don their ponchos in support of the Wheels For Hope program.

On May 6, the charitable walk saw a dozen participants walk 40 kilometres down Petawawa Boulevard from the Petawawa Civic Centre to the Canadian Cancer Society's Renfrew County Community Office in Pembroke's east end and back again.

The event serves as a main fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society of Renfrew County’s Wheels for Hope Program which provides transportation to people travelling back and forth to cancer appointments primarily in Ottawa.

The cold and rainy weather did not discourage the participants who raised a whopping $11,601.09 through their efforts, and were treated to free pizza from Joe’s Family Pizzeria halfway through their eight-hour march.

“The first year was just me and my friends Barb Palmer and Lesley Williams. Now, each year, it’s the three of us and my daughter Jeris who always do the walk and then we open it up to anyone else who wishes to join in and help out,” said lead organizer Susan Chalmers. “With the rainy weather, it’s great that we still had so many who came out. I see it as just eight hours of my day of being damp and wet in order to support this cause. And this year was great ass we ended up well surpassing our goal with more than $11,000.”

This year’s funds will support 131 drives for Renfrew County cancer patients to appointments in Ottawa.

Desiree Crevier, a cancer survivor and one of the walk’s participants, shared how the program has positively impacted herself and others.

“I’ve seen it firsthand, the people that come in for radiation every week and they could not get there unless they have the Wheels of Hope. I even know people from Pembroke and Petawawa who relied on it and it was the only way that they could get back and forth,” said Crevier. “For myself, I just finished my treatment in October for stage-three breast cancer and I’m on the road to recovery but my journey is not yet done. I didn’t have to use the Wheels of Hope because I was fortunate enough to have my husband drive me but if he had been deployed I would have had no choice because I don’t have family here.”

Since it began six years ago up until now, the annual walk has raised nearly $38,000 for the local charity which has provided transportation relief to hundreds of patients from Pembroke, Petawawa and other areas in the county.

“We at the Canadian Cancer Society are very appreciative and very thankful for these ladies to be out in the rain today, doing the Women’s Walk for Hope,” said Lana Gorr, community engagement specialist with the Canadian Cancer Society of Renfrew County. “Without them the program would not be as successful as it is. and without them it would not survive.”

Anyone wishing more information on the Wheels of Hope program, who want to volunteer or donate to the cause are asked to call the Cancer Society Office at 613-735-2571.

