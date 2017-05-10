Mackenzie claims Grade 7 Badminton title

Mackenzie Community School absolutely dominated the court convincingly capturing the county's Grade 7 badminton championship last week.

The Deep River school emerged from 18 schools that were vying for contention during the Renfrew County Elementary Interscholastic Athletic Association Grade 7 Badminton finals held at Fellowes High School. As many of 33 teams were competing under double elimination rules.

All game winners needed to reach the threshold of 21 points, winning by at least two points over their opponent. Players were also challenged to officiate their own games demonstrating excellent sportsmanship in the end. Tournament champion was determined by the teams that recorded the most points. In the end, Mackenzie took top spot with 68 points. Rounding out the top five were Highview Public School (59 points), Rockwood Public School (33 points), St. Mary's Catholic School (22 points) and Ecole Jeanne-Lajoie (17 points).

Winning the boys singles final was Mackenzie's Derek Wang 21-7 over runner up Brian Kong, from Highview. Alexis Waito, from Highview, took the girls singles final 21-14 over Malaia Morris, also from Highview.

In the boys doubles, Mackenzie's Kurt Zhou and Ezra Klukas were victorious over their classmates Dylan Buyer sand Baraa Benletaita 21-11. Cathedral Catholic School's Drew Martin and Jamie Ring won the girls doubles over Perrine Thiriet and Alison Chiasson, from Mackenzie. In the mixed doubles, Mackenzie's Sam Steer and Marissa Nelson won over Highview's Kylie Rieger and Owen Ellis.

SChase@postmedia.com