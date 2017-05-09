PETAWAWA – Nearly 100 kids rang bicycle bells and coasted around the Petawawa Civic Centre’s arena at the annual Petawawa Community Policing Committee’s Bicycle Rodeo.

The bike safety event – organized in conjunction with the Petawawa Public Library, the Petawawa Family Cycle Club, the Town of Petawawa, GearHeads and EGM Insurance – educated kids on safety rules to follow when taking their bike out for a spin, as well as on the importance of not only wearing a helmet but wearing it properly.

Once participants registered at the rodeo, they engaged in a number of fun and educational tasks including a written bike safety quiz, bike and helmet inspections and an obstacle course.

EGM Insurance performed the helmet inspections to ensure they were sized properly while also instructing the children on how bike helmets should sit on their head for proper protection.

They also reminded the participants to always wear their helmets, not only for protection, but also because it is the law and there is an $80 fine.

GearHeads examined the kids’ bikes, making sure they were roadworthy by inspecting the breaks, the tires and the gears.

After getting their helmets and bikes inspected, O.P.P. officers directed participants through an obstacle course covering the “do’s and don’ts” of riding on the road: braking, crosswalks, pedestrians, and hand signals.

“They do a road test that takes the kids right through a course with pylons and stop signs,” said Elizabeth Pombiere, community outreach organizer with the Petawawa Public Library. “They teach the kids about what to do if there's oncoming traffic by having two kids come to a stop sign first and deciding who gets to go.”

All of the participants also had a chance to win a new helmet or bike through a draw based on chance. A number of participants also received medals for receiving high scores of 98 to 100 per cent on the written quiz and other tasks.

“We've had more children pass this year than any other year before and not because the parents are helping but because the kids know more than the parents – honestly it has been the highest scores that I’ve ever seen,” said Pombiere. “I think we’re seeing these high scores because of repetitive education. For a lot of the kids, this is their second year or their third year doing this rodeo and they're always really hyped about it because it's a fun event. Even for the kids who go home without medals, they do feel accomplished and they do feel they did great especially when they get their scores back.”

