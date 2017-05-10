Clergy have breakfast with civic leaders

There's nothing like a good meal and conversation to bring people together.

On Wednesday morning, the Pembroke Pentecostal Tabernacle was the place for the annual Civic Leaders Appreciation Breakfast, hosted by the Pembroke Area Clergy Association (PACA). Around 25 local civic and church leaders gathered for the event.

Among the small crowd were people such as Lyn Smith, executive director for the Renfrew County Child Poverty Action Network, Greg Lubimiv, the heads of Phoenix Centre for Children and Families, and Pino Buffone, education director for the Renfrew County District School Board. All mixed freely with clergy and representatives of area churches.

Rev. Dwayne Parsons of First Evangelical Missionary Church, and president of the PACA, said this event helps to forge links with those working to make a difference within the community.

This is where we take a morning to show some appreciation to our community leaders while building relationships,�he said. This is done by the fact everyone is sitting side-by-side with people they may normally not be with, and so having the opportunity to find out what everyone does in their professions.

“You find out they are dedicated people who put their hearts into their work, and are not just the institution they work for,” Parsons said. It is that heart all who take part in the breakfast are hoping to connect to, and perhaps work together one day as partners.

“We all want our work to matter,” he said. “The connections we make today will help us to do our own work in the community better.”

The PACA is a gathering of Christian clergy (pastors, ministers, priests, etc), who come together to be better able to minister to the people of the Pembroke area.

The group represents 26 churches covering many Christian denominations, The group works towards Christian unity and strengthening links to the community and its leaders.

The breakfast was a chance for fellowship and networking between church and civic areas of governance, and another opportunity to work closely with clergy of other Christian denominations.