Ottawa Valley Strong win bronze at World Masters

The Ottawa Valley Strong fastpitched their way to bronze at the 2017 World Masters Games.

From April 21 until 30, New Zealand welcomed 27,000 participants to the World Masters Games that filled Auckland's Eden Park with all kinds of athletic competitions.

Similar to the Olympics, the event is a multi-sport and multi-age level competition that is held every four years in a different country.

The athletes – who came from 109 countries – competed in 28 sporting disciplines over the action-packed 10 days.

Among those athletes were several Canadian teams, including the Ottawa Valley Strong who competed in the 45-plus ladies fastpitch recreational division.

The team is composed of 15 players coming from across the Ottawa area, along with one female pitcher from Saskatoon who took a flight to New Zealand to provide the team with her pitching skills for the World Masters Games.

One of the players was Petawawa’s own Pam Behnke-Van Hoof.

When the Ottawa Valley Strong team was founded more than three years ago, Behnke-Van Hoof and her teammates had already started practising and working towards their dream of playing at the World Master Games.

“It was three and a half years of practices, meetings, planning and summer games with our local softball league that eventually led up to this,” said Behnke-Van Hoof. “I think it was just such a relief that after all of that hard work and dedication to come away with the bronze medal. It makes you realize that once you put your mind to something you really can achieve it no matter your age. So it was a lot of fun and a great group of women to play with.”

Now, along with achieving their dream of playing at the World Master Games, the team won bronze in their 45-plus ladies recreational division.

The team won all five games against Australia and New Zealand during the initial round robin, they defeated New Zealand during the first quarter, were beat by P.E.I. during the semi-final and finally won the bronze medal match against Australia.

Behnke-Van Hoof said that the win was one of the greatest accomplishments for herself and her teammates – as most of the Ottawa Valley Strong players have been passionately involved with softball or fastpitch since they were children.

“We've all been playing ball for a long time,” said Behnke-Van Hoof. “Personally, I’ve been playing since I was a kid. I played competitive ball in Ottawa for a very long time and went to provincials and nationals. But I don’t think that anything I’ve done to date, will compare to this – playing in the World Masters Games and winning bronze.”

Taking home gold in the 45-plus ladies recreational fastpitch division were two more Canadian teams, P.E.I. with silver and Vancouver with gold.

“I think we have a long history of softball in Canada – particularly in Southern Ontario. There's not a lot of fastball here anymore but in Southern Ontario it's still huge. While we were there, we even encountered some Aussies and Kiwis who had been in Ontario or in B.C. to play softball. So Canada is a hot bed for softball for sure, and in the end Canada's teams were the strongest in the entire division.”

For the future, Behnke-Van Hoof said that the team will continue to play in their local recreational league and in four years they might participate in the 2021 World Masters Games in Japan.

