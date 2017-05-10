Wrestlers to Moncton

Seven young area wrestlers are heading to the east coast this weekend to do some grappling with the top competitors in the field.

Jack Spooner, Liam Gates, Maggie Siebart, Carter Proulx, Chloe and Ariel Gibbons and Keltey Murphy, all of the Valley Vipers Wrestling Club, are taking part in the Canada East Wrestling Tournament, part of the Canada East Youth Festival, being held in Moncton, New Brunswick May 12-14.

Wrestlers from across Eastern Canada are expected to take part.

Michelle Spooner, speaking on behalf of the club, said the competition is open to those eight years old to 14. It is an exciting opportunity for the wrestlers as they wrap up their season within the Ontario Amateur Wrestling Association (OAWA).

The Valley Vipers have been in existence for the past three years, after the Renfrew Vipers decided to expand into Pembroke and area after more than 20 years of existing in Renfrew. The name change came about, Spooner said, so people would realize anyone in the region could join them.

Shane Smith, vice president on the Vipers' board of directors and one of the coaches, said the club has been trying to promote itself more in Pembroke where it is still relatively new. Currently, the club has around 20 members, and he said thew Vipers want to bring more into the fold.

Smith said the wrestling is Olympic freestyle, and played by those rules, with participants divided into different age groups. Competitors score points off of each other depending on the moves they do in the ring, which in this case is a mat with a large circle coloured onto it, or on pinning one's opponent to the ground.

“Points or pins determine the match,” he said.

Smith said no special equipment is needed for the sport, and it is co-ed, with boys and girls practicing together.

Currently, the Vipers practice at the Jeanne-Lajoie gym, but with the season over, the next registration period will occur in September, with practice beginning in October. Smith said everyone is welcome to come out to try it, with those interested able to take part in two sessions before needing to decide whether or not to sign up.

Registration dates and try outs will be announced later on this year.