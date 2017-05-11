Gearing up for Run for Change

The legacy of Krista Johnson continues.

This year's Krista Johnson Run for Change is fast approaching, with the event being held on Sunday, June 11 at Riverside Park, with the running events getting underway at 9 a.m.

Laurie Johnson, Krista's mother and organizer of the run, said registration can be done online on , drop in to www.runningroom.com, Elevate Youth Fitness Studio, or go to www.elevateyourhealth for forms. Early registration up to and including the deadline of May 17 will get you a free running cap.

Johnson said the run has events ranging from families to competitive runners. There is the 2 km Family Walk/Run, the 5 km walk, skip, hop or run, the 10 km run, and a Half-Marathon for the more competitive runners.

She said new this year is a free smoothie bar, along with returning favourite Ry J's Climbing Adventures, who are bringing back the climbing wall.

There is also a barbecue and refreshments.

Johnson said tickets will be sold for a raffle connected to the run in the weeks leading up to the event, as well as on June 11 at Riverside Park.

She said there are a lot of great prizes to be won: a 2017 Eco bicycle donated by Yantha Cycle; a tandem (two seater) kayak; two autographed Ottawa Senators jerseys; a golf package, and a date night dining package.

The run is named after Krista Johnson, an avid runner and cyclist who was dedicated to her community and promoting physical fitness. She founded the Run for Change as a fundraiser for The Grind Youth Group, just one of many community works she was involved in. She also established a walk and talk group with seniors, while her Run for Change went on to raise funds for a number of community groups.

Tragically, Krista's life was cut short on Oct. 18, 2012 after being hit by a vehicle while cycling on Bronson Avenue in Ottawa's south end near Carleton University. She was 27. The run continues in her memory, and to raise money for The Krista Johnson Memorial Foundation.

The foundation funds such initiatives as the Live it Up - Empowering Young Girls program, the Elevate Youth Fitness Studio, Cooking Connections and TEACH – Teach Eat be Active Cook Healthily for single young moms, all offered free of charge and are located at the Phoenix Centre in downtown Pembroke.

Johnson said proceeds generated by last year's run has helped cover the cost of adding on a new Homework/Fitness Cafe to the youth fitness studio.

“This is a space where youth can do homework while enjoying a herbal tea, take a break and workout - remembering that working out is a great stress reliever - or do both at same time on one of the new fitdesks, which is a stationary bike with a desk attached,” she said.

Youth can earn a free smoothie at the cafe with a half hour workout.

Johnson said another new and exciting program is being introduced May 3 thanks to a generous grant from the Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation and 100 women campaign, and funds from Elevate.

“We are celebrating Canada 150 with "Elevate Celebrates Fitness and Culture," she said, which involves eight weeks of native drumming and dancing instruction, culminating in a presentation on July 1 at the celebrations being held at Pembroke's waterfront.

Starting May 3, the program runs Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8:pm, at Elevate in the Phoenix Centre. This is free of charge and open to boys and girls aged 11 to 17 years old. Participants will be accepted up to May 17.

Call Laurie at 613-401-1104 for more information.

The foundation has also helped other programs and initiatives such as Columbus House and supplied funds for Fellowes High School scholarships. It has also sponsored youth so they can attend Family and Children's Services Darlene Aikens Memorial Summer Camp.