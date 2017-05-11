Here are the winners of Options 2017

This week high school students from across Renfrew County competed in the 15th edition of the Options Skilled Trades Fair held at the Pembroke Memorial Centre. The day-long exhibition saw more than 200 senior high school students participate in 16 skills competitions ranging from team carpentry to hairstyling. Here are the top three finals of each event.

In automotive, Griffin Felhaber, from Madawaska Valley District High School (MVDHS), took first place, followed by Trevor Pecarski (MVDHS) and Noah Hunter, from Arnprior District High School (ADHS). Emily Hudder, from MVDHS, took first in the braid competition, followed by Isabelle Shalla (MVDHS) and Emily Belliveau, from Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI). In the bridal hair, Susanna Ridout (MVDHS) came in first place, followed by Charlotte Petermann, from Opeogno High School (OHS), and Chloe Richard, from Fellowes High School (FHS).

In fantasy hair and make-up, Zoe O'Connor and Gabrielle Hammond (FHS) took first, followed by Susanna Ridout and Merisa Dillon (MVDHS) and Brianna Boisclair and Isabelle Legault, from Dr. Wilbert Keon. Kate Hurley and Novena Carriere, from Bishop Smith Catholic High School (BSCHS) won the cake decorating, followed by Rhea Gallant and Olivia Parcher (BSCHS) and Hayleigh Crosby and Renee St. Cyr, from Valour High School (VHS).

Kaleb St. Martin and Casey Masters (FHS) won culinary arts, followed by Maia Zohr and Riley Lafreniere (FHS) and Nathan Wannamaker and Raney Christink (VHS). In nail art, Anna DeCarle (MVDHS) took first place, followed by Hannah Dombroski (MVDHS) and Harmony Stamplecoski (BSCHS). Emily Dawson (ADHS) won desktop publishing, followed by Sarah Turcotte (VHS) and Will Mulvihill (BSCHS). In photography black and white, Mckenna Boland (FHS) took first place, followed by Isabelle Lessard (VHS) and Kail-Anne Apperley (BSCHS).

Claudia Gleeson (BSCHS) won photography colour, followed by Mckenna Boland (FHS) and Kali-Anne Apperley (BSCHS). In small engine, Thomas Mansveld (BSCHS) took first, followed by Mickayla Park, from Jeanne-Lajoie (JL), and Joseph Fisher (VHS). Noah Pecarski (MVDHS) won tire changing, followed by Jacob Robinson (VHS) and Jacob Deschamps (BSCHS). In welding, Hannah Leclair, from Pontiac High School (PHS), took first place, followed by Kyle Hendry (VHS) and Jonah Antler (FHS).

Jacob Yandernoll (MVDHS) won cabinet making, followed by Braydon Sprague (VHS) and Austin O'Neill (OHS). In carpentry pairs, Josh Villeneuve and Noah Perreault (ADHS) took first place, followed by Wyatt St. Michael and Skylar Schultz, from St. Joseph's Catholic High School, and Isaak Coxworth and Wade Reith, from Mackenzie Community School. Madwaska Valley won team carpentry, followed by Mackenzie Community and Bishop Smith.