A week or so ago, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was given a little history lesson by former club president Paul Beeston and with it, a smidgen of perspective.

The two were commiserating about the brutal start to a season that had embarked with such high expectations. Beeston, of course, had seen it before, but was the steward to the magical turnaround the team made in 1989.

“He says: ‘We started out 12-24,’’’ Gibbons said, leaning back in the leather chair of his office in the Jays clubhouse on Friday afternoon. “We went on and won the division. You guys can still do it … the only problem is we fired Jimy Williams.’”

Gibbons broke out in laughter at the punchline, but the reality is the manager hasn’t even hinted at giving up hope. And minus losing his job, he still has aspirations of engineering a similar recovery.

Well, the Jays took another impressive step in the right direction on Friday with a 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners, matching a season-high three victories in a row and five of their past six.

Suddenly, a team that began 2-11 is now 15-21 and doing so with six key veteran components on the disabled list.

“Things are starting to go our way,” Gibbons said after a win before 32,865 under the Rogers Centre roof. “We’re starting to get some big hits, which we weren’t earlier in the year. Balls are starting to leave the ball park. Earlier in the year, they were just going to the warning track.

“And we’re getting some breaks along the way.

“It was never a lack of confidence. But through a tough stretch, everybody starts pressing.”

The only thing they are pressing now is the accelerator.

The leaders of the AL East may be much further gone now than they were when Cito Gaston took over from Williams in ’89 (the Jays are eight games behind the Orioles) but that era didn’t include wild-card routing to the post-season, either.

A winning streak that is looking less modest by the day, certainly has this veteran Jays squad playing with confidence.

Jose Bautista was the hero at the plate on Friday and take note going forward if his gradual warming continues. Bautista beat up on a third-inning offering from Mariners pitcher Christian Bergman, who was making his first career start, pulling it high and hard off the left-field foul pole to give the Jays a 3-0 lead.

On the mound, the Jays got another solid starting effort from fill-in starter Joe Biagini as the team waits for Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ and Francisco Liriano to return from DL land.

If the Jays can continue to chip away at the standings — their win percentage is now .417 — until the troops return, look out.

“Two of those guys on the infield that we’re missing (Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki) can really carry a team by themselves,” Jays infielder Devon Travis said. “It’s a big-time collective effort. (If) we continue to pull wins as much as we can, we know when those guys come back that things can really get going … I think things are going to turn around here pretty quickly.”

NO ORDINARY JOE

Gibbons is a big fan of the quirky Biagini, likely even more so after his excellent outing on Friday and the impressive stats as a starter that he has compiled in just two starts.

Working around the dangerous Mariners lineup, Biagini went five-plus innings of shutout ball. In his two major-league starts now, the big right-hander has pitched nine innings and has yet to surrender a run.

Even better, in those innings he’s allowed just six hits while striking out seven. And perhaps most impressive about his nine innings is that Biagini has remained so cool that he hasn’t yielded a single walk.

“I could see him being a good major-league starter,” Gibbons said. “In the future, that could be his role. He’s got the stuff. More than enough. Nothing bothers Joe.”

He has certainly remained cool on the mound as he threw a career-high 67 pitches before exiting to a standing ovation from the Friday night crowd at the dome.

“I’m definitely enjoying it,” Biagini said of his adaptation to the starting role. “I do like the schedule of having a plan — that’s always a nice luxury.”

GAME ON

Bautista’s home run on Friday was the 17th the Jays have hit in 11 games so far this month … Biagini allowed a leadoff single to Jean Segura in the sixth, but relievers Aaron Loup and Danny Barnes cleared the slate … Barnes began the seventh by allowing back-to-back singles to Guillermo Heredia and Taylor Motter. After striking out the next two M’s batters, Ryan Tepera came in to end that threat by getting Segura, the leading hitter in the AL by average, to pop out to Ezequiel Carrera in right field … Steve Pearce isn’t necessarily a speed demon, but he’s starting to look more comfortable in left field. Case in point was the running, diving catch he made off a sharply hit ball from Ben Gamel in the third to rob the Mariner of what surely would have been extra bases.

QUICK HITS

The Jays’ chip-away offence got at least one runner on base in every inning but the eighth … How much does being a regular starter help outfielder Carrera? With his first-inning single on Friday, he now has hit safely in 16 consecutive games. Carrera added his second double of the season in the seventh … With the win, the Jays moved to 8-9 at the Rogers Centre this season … The pitching staff has allowed just two home runs in the past 63 innings at the Rogers Centre … With even a split of weekend games against the M’s — with Marcus Stroman and then Sanchez starting — the Jays would have their third consecutive series win.