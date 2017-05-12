Braving frigid temperatures and punishing rain, Renfrew County high school athletes opened the track and field season entering the National Capital Classic meet earlier this month.

Despite the bad weather, the athletes persevered through a challenging two days of competition at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility in Ottawa. County athletes won 42 events with Valour High School leading with 22 victories.

Leading off Valour's winners was visually impaired athlete Austin Ingram, who claimed the 100-metre midget boys dash in a time of 12 seconds. Valour fielded a squad of 78 athletes at the meet, the first of the season. Hayden Weisenberg recorded three event victories for the Voyageurs claiming the junior boys 200-metre dash (in 25.84 seconds), the junior boys 400-metre run (57.53 seconds) and the junior boys long Jump, with a distance of 5.83 metres.

Valour senior Sophie Warren was again dominant winning both the girls 400-metre run in one minute, and the 800-metre run in a time of 2:26. Valour's Tommy Campbell won both the midget boys 400-metre in 58.10 second and the 800-metre in 2:20.73. Valour senior Nick Bauernschmitt also took the boys 400-metre run in 51.27 second and the 800-metre run in 2:00.55. Voyageur Colton Moore claimed the midget boys javelin, with a distance of 35.22 metres, and the high jump, with a distance of 1.50-metres.

Fellowes High School also had a successful opening meet with their athletes capturing nine events. Junior Tyler Hartwick won the boys discus throw, with a distance of 42.30 metres, and the boys shot put, with a distance of 12.26 metres. Junior Eve Denault took first place in the girls discus throw, with a distance of 26.57 metres, and the girls shot put, with a distance of 10.52 metres.

Rounding out the Valour winners were Liam Serviss, who won the midget boys 1,500-metre, Colby Gillard, who claimed the junior boys 300-meter hurdles, Dante Hoffman, who took first in the junior boys 800-metre run and Mackenzie Douglas, who won the junior javelin throw. For Valour's senior boys, Andrew Bryanton won the 1,500-metre run, while Ben Lee took the 1,500-metre steeple chase. Georgia Budgen won the midget girls long jump. Catherine bell won the junior girls 1,500-metre run, while Tana Doughty took first place in the junior girls javelin. For the senior girls, Enya Schroeder won the girls 3,000-metre, while Gia Tantalo claimed the girls Javelin.

Bishop Smith Catholic High School earned wins with Brayden Schimmens taking first in the midget boys discus throw. Matthew Unrau captured the junior boys 1,500-metre run, while Elizabeth Kelly came in first in the midget girls 400-metre run.

Opeongo High School took four events with Kathleen Barr winning the senior girls high jump, Luke Verch grabbing the midget boys shot put, Maria Howard claiming the junior girls 400-metre run and Eve Schroeder taking the midget girls shot put. Jeanne-Lajoie's Dakota Perrin won the junior boys shot put. Madwaska Valley District High School's Jonathan Stoppa captured the senior boys 1,500-metre run. Mackenzie Community School saw wins with Eily Raulick-Dun, who claimed the senior girls 1,500-metre run, and Kyle Harris, who won the junior boys high jump.

Rounding out the Fellowes winners were Jack Moryto, who came in first in the junior boys 100-metre hurdles, Bryce Pynn, who finished first in the senior boys high jump, and Izaiic Telford-Behm, who took the senior boys high jump. Renfrew Collegiate Institute's Josie Doering won the midget girls discus throw.

SChase@postmedia.com