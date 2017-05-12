PETAWAWA - While Hell or High Water 9 is still a go this Saturday, race organizers have opted to make changes to the event because of near record breaking flows on the Petawawa River.

“Our high water ‘cut off’ is roughly 150 cubic meters per second (cms) or 3.5m on the Environment Canada gauge,” said race organizers on the event’s Facebook page. “The current flow is over 400 cms, and while it is falling we expect to see levels in the range of 275 cms on race day. In most cases this is a great situation for whitewater paddlers, and it will make for a very exciting event; however in the interests of ensuring that Hell Or High Water (HOHW) is a safe and fun event for everyone involved we are making a number of changes to the event.”

According to the Facebook page, the guided raft teams event has been cancelled this year for safety reasons. Organizers said the decision was made after frequent discussions with ESPRIT, the guide team for the event.

“We realize that this is disappointing for many, but we didn’t want to compromise paddler safety or the quality of the experience. We considered a wide range of course alternations and safety programming but in the end decided this was the best course of action given our predicted flows. We do hope you can attend and take part in any of the other planned activities.”

The Facebook page states that the format of the races for the canoe, kayak and private raft events has been altered for this year. The start line has been moved to just above the start of Railroad (rapids). Competitors can use the same parking location but the river access is on private property so ‘Be respectful please.’ Registration opens at 9 a.m. on May 13. Organizers also request competitors to race both classes.

Other changes listed on Facebook to the various classes are as follows:

Short course (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) This course begins above Railroad, and finishes above Lovers Rapids on river right. There is a substantial eddy and the finish will be well marked. The higher start and eliminating Lovers from the course makes this option more approachable for less-experienced paddlers, and provides incentive for the confident to give their all without worry of the bigger rapids below. It is an awesome Class III wave train from Railroad down Lovers!

Long course (1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.): This is the standard HOHW Race but the start line has been moved to above Railroad. Racers are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with the course at these flows before racing.

Boatercross: Cancelled

Slalom: At present flows, the options for a quality course are pretty limited. While the flows may drop enough to provide options, at present it is unexpected. We’ll confirm on the Facebook page and at registration if a course is set.

Playboating: Really great play waves in Catwalk and Golf Course (Tall Pines Rd.), some with eddy access.

River running: Take this opportunity to paddle the entire town section. You can put in just off Rantz Road and paddle from the highway all the way to the Ottawa. Roughly 2.5 hour trip. Or, paddle the Class IV race section and carry on down through Suicide (Class IV rapids with Class V options) and Golf Course (Class III wave train).

Whitewater SUP (1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.): If you haven’t tried it, this is a great opportunity to come play in the waves on a SUP board down at Golf Course Rapids. There is a simple,class III wave train with some good, safe surfing opportunities. Demo equipment is available. No cost but no wetsuits. Location: 10 Tall Pines Rd. Pre-registration required: hohwpetawawa@hotmail.com

“This year has brought us a lot of great water levels, but after many sleepless nights by the entire HOHW committee and I’m sure some of our supporters (and possibly some boaters too) we made these changes to the event. All that said, we are confident that HOHW is going to be spectacular, and the changes to the programming really bring some exciting new options,” the race committee said.