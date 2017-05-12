Pembroke man convicted of taping dog's mouth

A Pembroke man has been found guilty of animal cruelty under the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Act as a result of an investigation that revealed he taped his dog’s mouth closed.

According to a release from the animal welfare organization issued Wednesday, on Feb. 28, an investigator responded to a report about a Shepherd-type cross with electrical tape wound around its muzzle. A probe determined revealed the dog’s owner had wrapped tape around the dog’s mouth approximately 12 times to prevent it from barking.

The dog was subsequently surrendered to the care of the Ontario SPCA and has since been rehomed.

Seth Moxton, 38, of Pembroke was found guilty on May 8 in a Provincial Offences Court in Pembroke of one count of causing distress to an animal. Moxton was sentenced to a 15-year prohibition on owning, caring for, or living with animals and must submit to unannounced inspections at his home by the Ontario SPCA to verify compliance with the court order. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.

“The inhumane and inappropriate treatment of an animal will not be tolerated. If someone is encountering challenges in the care of their pet, they need to seek help via their local humane society or SPCA for guidance,” said Ontario SPCA senior inspector Lynn Michaud. “Everyone is subject to the laws that govern humane and responsible care of animals.”