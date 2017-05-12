PETAWAWA – Our Lady of Sorrows’ DI Mighty Stingrays are going to make the improv world feel their sting.

After placing second in their elementary division at the Destination Imagination (DI) national competition in Toronto on April 2, four students from Petawawa’s Our Lady of Sorrows Elementary School are gearing up to compete at the DI Global Finals in Knoxville, Tenn., this May.

The international competition will have hundreds of teams from 15 countries battling onstage in a number of different challenge divisions that include technical, scientific, engineering, fine arts, and improvisational.

The DI Mighty Stingrays team – facilitated by Our Lady of Sorrows teacher Katie Moyles – is composed of Grade 3 student Abby Gilbert-Zapotichny along with Grade 5 students Makaila Holm, Kaidyn Butts, and Hope Verrier.

“I’m so proud of these girls, and since they started practising in January they’ve had so much growth,” said Moyles. “They've come such a long way, they've broken out of their shell and their confidence has skyrocketed. Their creativity and imagination is unreal – it's so cool to see.”

While Global Finals will be much more competitive than the national tournament, the DI Mighty Stingrays are eager to take part in the exciting opportunity.

Holm said she is looking forward to having fun and making new friends, but she’s not too keen on the 17-hour bus ride.

“I’m really excited about the experience, especially the opening ceremonies and the pin-trading where we all trade pins from our own country with everyone else – so we’ll have Canadian flag pins and Ontario pins to trade,” she said.

Butts said that she’s eager to see the crazy ideas that her team will come up with when it’s time to improvise onstage at Global Finals.

“I like all of the crazy things we come up with – like in the skits we'll come up with some of the randomest things. The other day we came up with the word 'zaliens' which is a mix of zombies and aliens,” she said.

To prepare for the Global Finals, the team has been engaging in daily practices over lunch break – which they’ll continue until it’s time to head off to Tennessee the week of May 23.

The team has also engaged in fundraising activities to cover the cost of their trip. On May 11, the girls spent an afternoon decorating cupcakes at Hyska’s Independent Grocer. The team will be in store on Saturday to sell the cupcakes of which all funds will go towards their trip.

