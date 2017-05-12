Win This Space contest wraps up

The owner of a home canning company has been selected to win a commercial space in downtown Pembroke.

Stacy Taylor, who took part in this city sponsored contest, wants to move her Little Things Canning Company out of her home and into a rent-free space downtown. She can do that now after convincing a panel of judges to select her business proposal over four others during the city's first ever Win This Space Grand Finale.

This final showdown took place at Kerry's Place Thursday night, when Taylor and her fellow entrepreneurs - Jessica Lavergne and her shop for natural bath and body products plus yoga wear; Allen Ford and his partner Allison Rosien seeking to set up the Nourish smoothie bar; Xenia Fabian and Pinateria, where she would sell party piñatas; and Tanya Laderoute who is seeking to establish a gluten-free bakery and cafe – presented their proposals to the judges and an audience of business and education leaders, well wishers and the curious.

In the end it was Taylor who edged out the others on points after a close competition.

“I'm pretty excited,” she said. “It has been a long process, and I'm relieved this part is over.”

Taylor said she is still narrowing down where she would want to set up shop, but will make that decision soon. In the meantime, she will enjoy her win and work on making her business dreams a reality.

“I'm excited I won, and I'm excited for the future,” she said.

As the grand prize winner, Taylor walks away with six-months free rent on a two-year lease along with a substantial prize pack from local businesses, including the Daily Observer.

This wraps up a contest which has been running since February, in which contestants had to attend three weekly training sessions in which they learned how to write a business plan, be taught the basics of financial planning for their business and lastly, how best to advertise and promote their business.

The five contestants used this knowledge to write up their own business plans detailing what they want to do, and submitted them to a panel of judges who used these to declare a winner during a live broadcast by COGECO TV.

The judging panel consisted of Heather McConnell, the city's economic development officer, Heather Sutherland, manager of the Pembroke Business Improvement Area, Coun. Andrew Plummer, Mike Thompson, business development officer with the Renfrew County Community Futures Development Corporation, Christopher Dore, professor and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Algonquin College, and Colleen Sadler, business consultant with Enterprise Renfrew County.

McConnell thanked everyone for making the contest a success, from the participants to the businesses which donated their services to the property owners who offered up commercial space to use as prizes.

“It is really sad we can only announce one winner,” she said, but hoped the others will continue to push forward and establish their new business ideas.

Pembroke Mayor Michael LeMay said this Win This Space Contest is a true testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and talent we have here in the city.

“This was an opportunity to fill vacant spaces in the city, and also an opportunity to empower our local entrepreneurs to take action and make their dream a reality,” he said. “I truly hope that this contest is simply a starting point for all five of these potential businesses.”

McConnell said she felt the contest has been a great success. She said this will be looked at and evaluated to see if it will return in the future.