Public Bible reading June 11
On June 11, 2017 at Pembroke's waterfront amphitheatre, a public Bible reading will commence, in which 77 readers will each read a separate book of the Scriptures over the course of an hour simultaneously, creating a Symphony of God's Word. Here is the organizing committee of this event and the congregations they represent: in front, going left to right, are Al Wilson (Resurrection Lutheran Church), Frances Dagenais (St. Jean Baptiste), Richard Amyotte (Pine Ridge Family Church), Lt. Kath Walker (Salvation Army), Michelle Prince (St. Luke's Anglican Church), Wendy Veaudry (First Presbyterian Church), Ruth Kirk-Davidson (Resurrection Lutheran Church) and Barbara Burger (My Father's House Community Church). Standing in back are, from left to right, John Faello (Emmanuel Lighthouse United Pentecostal Churc h), Noel LeClair (Knights of Columbus Council 1531), Jim Goos, (Alice-Rankin Lutheran Churches), Doreen Fraser (Pembroke Pentecostal Tabernacle), Dwyla Doran (Zion Lutheran Church) and Lois Wilson (Resurrection Lutheran Church).
Area Christians are getting ready to once again stand for the word of God when the 15th annual Public Bible Reading takes place June 11 in Pembroke.