Public Bible reading June 11

Area Christians are getting ready to once again stand for the word of God when the 15th annual Public Bible Reading takes place June 11 in Pembroke.

The goal of the event is to have the entire Bible, all 77 books, read aloud by 77 different voices over the course of a single hour, with readings held at the amphitheatre at Pembroke's Waterfront Park, at churches and other congregational sites, nursing and retirement homes, and anywhere participants want to gather.

Lois Wilson of Resurrection Lutheran Church, who along with Ruth Kirk-Davidson helped organize this public display of faith, said the event will start at 1 p.m and run to 3 p.m. While ideally the reading should be done in an hour, she said it is a fact some people are slower readers than others, so the extra time gives them some leeway so they can take part.

Wilson said the event is called a "Symphony of God's Word," the idea that a multitude of voices all reading from different passages of Scripture would not be cacophony, but a symphony, with the benefit that the very fact of having such a public display of faith and witness can do much to encourage people to begin having questions about life and values and purpose.

She said this public reading comes from a strong belief the words of God themselves as written in The Scriptures have a spiritual power, even as it helps to celebrate the Word of God as truth and life.

When these readings first stated 15 years ago, the Bible was read aloud straight through at the city’s waterfront by volunteer readers who took turns. Previous Bible readings have gone as short as six hours and as long as three days.

In 2016, the format was changed to read all the books of the Bible simultaneously over the course of an hour or so, and at different locations across the city.

Wilson said they continually thank Mayor Michael LeMay and city council for giving them permission to use the waterfront as a venue, because it is highly unusual in this day and age to be allowed to publicly profess the Christian faith.

“We are declaring our belief in and praise of God, understanding the Word to have spiritual and supernatural power, in and of itself,” she said.

For further information or to volunteer, contact Lois Wilson at 613-687-4906.

