Celebrating Victoria Day

Victoria Day is a federal Canadian public holiday celebrated on the last Monday preceding May 25, in honour of Queen Victoria's birthday.

As such, it is the Monday between the 18th to the 24th inclusive, and thus is always the penultimate Monday of May. The date is simultaneously that on which the current Canadian sovereign's official birthday is recognized. It is sometimes informally considered the beginning of the summer season in Canada.

Queen Victoria is now the second longest sitting monarch of 63 years (Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch of 65 years as of September 2015, when she surpassed her great great grandmother Victoria) in British history, she inspired an entire era named after her – and she gives us an excuse to get a cherished day off in late May. What’s not to like about Queen Victoria’s birthday?

With that in mind, here are the 10 things you never knew about Queen Victoria or her holiday – or had long since forgotten.

1. Victoria Day is a Canadian tradition and doesn’t actually exist in most of England. But it is celebrated in parts of Scotland, especially Edinburgh, where it remains an official holiday.

2. Despite being born in England, Victoria only spoke German up until the age of three.

3. She was the first member of the Royal Family known to suffer from hemophilia, a fact that had many questioning the circumstances of her parentage.

4. Because she was Queen, she had to propose to Albert, and not vice versa.

5. She took over the throne in 1837, after the death of William IV. She was just 18 years old.

6. Despite the somewhat imposing figure she’s been portrayed as in history, the real Victoria didn’t completely measure up. She stood just five feet tall.

7. She was the subject of at least six serious assassination attempts. In 1840, an 18-year-old named Edward Oxford took two shots at her carriage as she was riding in London. He was accused of high treason but found not guilty by reason of insanity. Two years later, a man named John Francis fired a gun at her carriage, but missed. He was caught, convicted of treason, but avoided the death penalty and was shipped to a penal colony. Less than two months later, a youngster named John William Bean fired ammo made out of tobacco and paper at the Queen. And in 1849, it happened again when William Hamilton, who history books describe as an ‘angry Irishman’, fired a pistol at her carriage. He pled guilty and was also exiled to a penal colony. They say if you stay around in politics long enough, you’re bound to make enemies. And Victoria was living proof of that. The Queen was set upon again in 1850, when ex-Army officer Robert Pate hit her with his cane. He pleaded insanity but the courts didn’t buy it, leaving him to the same fate as Hamilton. Incredibly, in 1882, there was yet another attempt on her life, this time by Roderick Maclean, who also missed her with a bullet from a gun. He was found insane and sent to an asylum for life.

8. When you see pictures or actresses playing Victoria, she’s almost always wearing black.

That’s because when her husband died in December 1861, she went into seclusion and a perpetual state of mourning and never wore any other colour. It’s long been rumoured she later married her Scottish butler John Brown, but that’s never been proven. She didn’t get back into the public eye until the early 1870s.

9. She was the first Queen of Canada, sitting on the throne when this country was founded in 1867.

10. It’s said it was Victoria who started the tradition of a bride wearing white. Before her wedding a woman would simply wear her best dress, no matter what colour it was.

Books about Queen Victory can be found at your local library under non-fiction section 941 (History of Europe – British Isles).

Liz Pombiere is the community outreach technician at the Petawawa Public Library