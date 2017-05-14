Chamber of Commerce awards gala

GARRISON PETAWAWA – It was time to celebrate excellence in business.

On Saturday, representatives of local businesses and organizations gathered at the Petawawa Golf Club for the 13th Annual Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards, a fancy dinner party with a strong Las Vegas theme.

It served as the chamber's way to recognize the achievements of its membership, while also having the chance to have some fun among peers.

Chamber president Maria Morena Church said she was really happy to see a full house, which shows the commitment of the membership. She said this year's awards were particularly exciting in that not only were the nominees submitted by chamber of commerce members, but the winners were also selected by a vote cast by the membership, and not a panel of judges as in previous years.

As already announced, Herb Shaw and Sons Ltd. was honoured with the chamber's lifetime achievement award.

Fred Blackstein, named the chamber's citizen of the year, said the lumber company is a fitting choice for the award, as it was in existence 20 years before Confederation, which itself marks its 150th anniversary of this year.

Established in 1847, Herb Shaw and Sons Ltd. has been producing top quality pine lumber and utility poles for nearly two centuries, making the company one of the oldest family-run businesses in Canada.

Blackstein said the Shaws, besides being strong business people determined to stay and hire local, but they remained stanch supporters of the community as a whole, through building, donating and sailing a timber crib to mark Pembroke's 180th in 2008, which was then sailed to Ottawa, to donations to Miramichi Lodge, handing over Shaw Woods property for a nature conservatory and the outdoor education facility, putting up rink boards for outdoor rinks, and many more tasks too numerous to mention.

Accepting the award was Kristen Shaw, granddaughter of Donald Shaw, who with his brothers Herb and John expanded really made the company what it is today.

She said a philosophy of hard work, treating employees right and great stewardship of a bountiful resource has ensured Herb Shaw and Sons remain one of the most respected and long-lived businesses in the industry.

“We take pride in what we do, and take pride in the community,” she said, adding the company has maintained the focus to do honest work while contributing to the community.

The excellence awards presented were as follows:

Winning Small Business of the Year was Discount Car and Truck Rentals Pembroke. They were selected over The Sutherland Team and Pick-It-Fence Pembroke.

Named the Large Business of the Year was Whitewater Brewing Company, which came ahead of KI Pembroke, and Giant Tiger Pembroke.

The Not-For-Profit/Community Organization Award was presented to The Grind Coffee House. Other nominees were PBIA (Pembroke Business Improvement Area), and Canadian Military Magazine.

The Creative Services Award was presented to John Butler of John A. Butler Photography. Also nominated were Kim Chenard of Crazy Beautiful Dresses, and Yvonne Keller of Das Studio.

The Professional Services Award - Financial Planning/Advisory went to The Sutherland Team, which consists of Colleen Jean-Baptise and Meghan Sutherland Acres.

Runners-up include Kaitlyn Antler and the team at Northern Credit Union (Pembroke & Petawawa Locations), and Laurie Serran and the team at Frank Carroll Financial.

Professional Services Award - Real Estate and Property Management went to Rainer Willig, Broker of Re/Max Pembroke Realty Ltd. Brokerage. Runners-up were Shawn McFarlane of Shawn McFarlane Broker, Keller Williams Integrity Realty Brokerage, and Ryan Pattinson of Ryan Pattinson Royal Lepage - Pembroke/Petawawa and Real Estate Agent.

Jerry Novack of The Grind Coffee House and other groups and youth-based activities, was named to receive the Community Ambassador Award. Marianne Minns and Dr. Alexandre Jelev (Petawawa Dental Centre) were nominated for it as well.

The Entrepreneur Award went to Dana Geib Nicholson of Epicure. Also up for consideration were Yvonne Keller of Das Studio, and Leilani Borne of Pearly Whites Mobile Dental Hygiene Services.

The Professional Services Award - Medical or Dental went to Leilani Borne of Pearly Whites Mobile Dental Hygiene. Runners-up were Shauna Perry of the Lavallee Health Centre, Active Chiropractic.

The Services Skilled Trades Employer Award was presented to Bennett Electric. In the running were Terry’s Collision Centre, and Pembroke EIP Manufacturing.

The Hospitality/Tourism Excellence Award was presented to The Holiday Inn Express Pembroke. The Quality Inn and Suite in Petawawa and the Best Western Pembroke Inn and Conference Centre were also nominated.

Receiving the Environmental/Agri Business Award was Hugli’s Blueberry Ranch. Runners-up were Kula Permaculture Farm and Hedgeview Farm Organics.

The Professional Services Award – Legal and Accounting went to Rod Sinclair and team – Dean Sinclair Chartered Accountants. Dwight Montgomery and team – Dwight Montgomery, Lawyer; and Blair Jones Law Offices were also finalists.

Receiving the Professional Services Award -Technical and Engineering was SRB Technologies Canada Inc., beating out Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and R.G.T. Clouthier Construction,