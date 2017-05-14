Clean-up efforts continued Sunday as Canadian Pacific Railway crews responded to the derailment of 29 train cars full of potash southeast of Camrose.



The derailment happened in the town of Bawlf, Alta. on Saturday morning.



CP said that the toppled cars had been re-railed and removed by early Sunday. Clean-up and an investigation continued at the site, with plans to reopen the rail after repairs and safety inspections are made.



The train went off the rails along Highway 13 by the Bawlf town cemetery.



Resident Karen Robbins said Saturday that she was at a town-wide garage sale when the derailment happened.



“I was like are you kidding? It’s flat there. I’m shocked. I’m absolutely shocked,” said Robbins. “I don’t know exactly how it happened, somebody said there was a dip in the rail, but I really don’t know, we’ve never seen anything like this here.”



Bawlf is about 25 kilometres southeast of Camrose.



