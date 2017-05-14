Honouring native heritage

Local youth will be celebrating Canada’s 150th through native dancing and drumming.

On May 3, Laurie Johnson launched the ‘Elevate, Celebrate Fitness and Culture’ program at her Elevate Fitness Studio in the Phoenix Centre – funded by a generous grant from the Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation and 100 Women Campaign, and funds from Elevate.

Along with celebrating Canada’s native heritage, the free program teaches youth about the unifying power of music and dance.

“I was inspired to do this program as it’s Canada’s 150th and I thought it would be a good way to celebrate Canada’s culture and our native community which is a big part of Canada’s heritage,” said Johnson.

The dancing program is being taught by Amanda Two-Axe while the drumming is being instructed by Barry Sarazin – both from the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation community.

Having just complete the second of eight sessions, the program will continue for six more sessions every Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

By the end of the eight sessions, the participants will have learned and practised a special routine that they will perform together during Pembroke’s Canada 150th celebrations on July 1.

The free program is open to boys and girls aged 11 to 17. Participants are still being accepted up until May 17. Call Laurie at 613-401-1104 for more information or email her at info@elevateyourhealth.ca.

