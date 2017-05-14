Thank God for my two mothers

"If roses grow in heaven Lord please pick a bunch for me, place them in my mother’s arms and tell her they’re from me."

‘IF ROSES GROW IN HEAVEN’ by quotesgram.com

It was the 19th century poet William Longfellow who once wrote, “The holiest of all holidays are those kept by ourselves and apart, the secret anniversaries of the heart.”

My biological mother had one of those, ‘a secret anniversary’, a date in time never to be disclosed, a calendar memory kept hidden, tucked away in the memory garden of her heart. It was April 17, 1944, the date of my birth. It was on that day that Elizabeth Fleming gave birth to me in what was called ‘The Salvation Army Home for Unwed Mothers’ in Glasgow, Scotland. My mother was 39 years old, and single. When she discovered to her alarm that she was pregnant her family arranged for a speedy adoption. Before the telltale signs of pregnancy were visibly noticeable my mother was discreetly hustled out of the small rural community where she lived, inquiring neighbours were told she had gone to England for a few months.

There was little empathy or compassion shown to women like my mother in the post-Victorian Scotland of the mid 1900s, pregnancy outside of marriage was a social leprosy, the offspring of unwed mothers labelled with such unsavoury terms as ‘illegitimate’ or worst still ‘bastards’. The women who got caught and fell pregnant had a huge pill to swallow, the bitter one of social rejection and community ostracism, under muted breath people would mutter sanctimoniously, ‘she’s a tramp’. For many in society pregnancy outside of marriage was considered a deadly sin, to some, it was viewed as an unpardonable one.

When I first met my biological mother in 1985 she recounted with noticeable angst the days following the discovery of her pregnancy. With her face still grimacing with emotional pain after 41 years she said to me, “Eric, I was told I was going to hell and could never ever be forgiven.” She gave birth to me on April 17, 1944 and three months later on July 17 she cradled me in her arms for the last time and handed me over to my adoptive parents, Alex and Euphemia Strachan. From then on April 17 for my biological mother would always be remembered, but never celebrated, it would be forever a secret and painful ‘anniversary of the heart’.

My adoptive parents raised me, and loved me. When I think of them both I’m reminded of a recent conversation I had with a very dear friend of mine, an adoptive parent. She’s been teaching her little adopted daughter about the difference between herself, the adoptive mom, and the little one’s biological mother using simple language a kindergarten kid can understand. She calls the birth mother the little one’s ‘tummy mummy’. Elizabeth Fleming was that to me, and I could never ever repay her for giving me this incredible gift of life, I’ll be eternally grateful.

When I think of Euphemia Strachan I recall the very moving words of ‘The Adoption Creed’ written no doubt by some anonymous adoptive mother to their adopted child. Poignantly and poetically it declares with deep affection the special kind of love found in adoptive mothers, “Not flesh of my flesh, nor bone of my bone, but still miraculously my own. Never forget for one single minute, you didn’t grow under my heart, but in it.” My nine-month gestation period didn’t take place under my adoptive mother’s heart, but I sure grew ‘in’ it! I was chosen and loved.

After my adoptive parents died I returned to Scotland in 1985 to search through the General Registry of Births in the nation’s capital to see if I could find my biological mother. I’ll never forget that day. I was sitting in a private room across the table from a government official with a large birth register before him. He pointed to a name in the register and said, “Mr. Strachan, here’s the name you were given when your birth was registered by your mother.” There it was before me, ‘Ian Stevenston Fleming’. When I saw it I broke down in tears and simply could not contain myself. Leaving his office, still in tears, I went to the adjoining hall where my wife and sons were waiting for me. My two young boys were quick to ask, “Dad, dad, what’s your name?” When I responded “Ian Fleming,” they shouted out laughingly, “We’re going to call you 007!” Both of them knew that Ian Fleming was the author of the famous spy thriller books about James Bond, alias agent 007.

Five hours after discovering my birth name I was standing in a small semi-detached home in a little village in Scotland holding my biological mother in my arms. She was now 79 years old, and in that moment I desperately wanted to call her mom, but the words just wouldn’t come. “You did something for me that no one else could ever do,” I said to her, “you gave me life!” We kept contact throughout the years, she in Scotland, me in Canada, only her most trusted friend knew that she had given birth to a son in 1944. She made it plain to me that no one else was ever to know that. I understood that. Forty years after her pregnancy outside of marriage my biological mother still carried with her a lot of shame, and

a lot of pain, the thought of the fear of further humiliation and rejection should the truth ever be known was just too emotionally overwhelming for her to bear. On Nov. 17, 1992 I received a call from her sole confidante that she had passed away at the age of 86 in a nursing home in Scotland. My initial impulse was to hurry home for the funeral, but when I pondered over the wisdom of that I decided against it. What would I say if someone asked “Who are you?” Some skeletons I thought, are best kept in the closet.

I’ll always remember Elizabeth Fleming, I grew ‘under’ her heart. I’ll never forget Euphemia Strachan, I grew ‘in’ her heart. My two mothers were cremated in towns barely 50 miles apart, I will be forever indebted to them both, they gave me life and love. On this Mother’s Day weekend I want to look up to the skies and put in a request to my heavenly Father and say to Him, “If roses grow in heaven Lord, then pick a bunch for me, then place them in both mothers arms, and tell them they’re from me.”