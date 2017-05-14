W.T.F. Wine Tasting Friday at Museum

The Champlain Trail Museum is calling all wine aficionados.

On Friday, May 26 from from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Champlain Trail Museum will be holding another WTF – Wine Tasting Friday event as a fundraiser for the museum.

People are invited to enjoy samples of wines from Pelee Island Winery and Megalomaniac Wines paired with cheeses by Ivanhoe Cheese courtesy of Gay Lea Foods and by St. Albert Cheese. The event will also feature hors d’oeuvres provided by Ullrich's on Main plus olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting from The Urban Gourmet. New this year is the Courtyard Bistro providing taste samples as well.

Featured art this year is Canadian art by Rod Cameron. The theme for exhibits throughout the buildings this year is Canada weird and wonderful. There are also new Canada 150 exhibits in the main gallery. Entertainment will be provided by singer Andy Mayenburg. There will be a ticket auction on items from community businesses at the event.

Tickets are available in advance at the museum at a cost of $20 per person or $15 for members of the Ottawa Valley Historical Society. Tickets are $25 at the door. Those interested in the event are encourage to buy their tickets in advance as a limited number are available. Tickets are also available at Katherine Mullen Bridal Studio, 130 Howard St. Pembroke. Cash only in person at the museum or at the Bridal Studio. Tickets can also be purchased online as well at the Paypal link on the museum’s Facebook page using a credit card.

The Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village is the largest museum in Renfrew County with more than 10,000 artifacts among its collection. Located in Pembroke, the museum is owned and operated by the Ottawa Valley Historical Society and is funded by the municipalities of Pembroke and Laurentian Valley.