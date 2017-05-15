Downtown Connect connects

Chalk up another success for Pembroke's popular trade show.

On Saturday afternoon, the Pembroke Memorial Centre was the place to be to check out the third annual trade show, hosted by the Pembroke Business Improvement Area.

Formerly known as the One-Stop Service Shop Trade Show, the free event has been re-branded as the Downtown Connect Trade Show, with close to 1,000 people coming to check it out.

The popular event showcased the services and products of more than 50 businesses and organizations from downtown Pembroke and beyond.

Heather Sutherland, PBIA manager, said she is really pleased with how this went, as not only were there more vendors, more people came by to see what was happening.

“This has been a really great day of positives,” she said. “People weren't just walking through, but were engaging with the vendors, asking questions and chatting with them, This definitely was our best turn out ever.”

Sutherland said the idea behind the show is to promote engagement between organizations and businesses and the public, and it succeeded in that goal.

Among the participating businesses and organizations were Giant Tiger, Pick-It-Fence, Ottawa Valley Apparel, the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre and Joe’s Family Pizzeria. Other exhibitors offered everything from food to health services to financial institutions or local non-profits.

Along with the vendor booths and exhibits, there were a number of craft and game stations for families to enjoy. The Pembroke Public Library will be hosting some carnival games where people had the chance to can win books, the OSPCA returned with their popular interactive pet adoption booth, where people met some of the current pets that are available, and Equinoxe School will also be hosting a station with face painting and games. The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP also had a display which featured one of their patrol vehicles on the floor.

New this year was a Speaker Series that featured representatives from local businesses, including LEAP High Performance Centre, the Ottawa Valley Food Cooperative and Whitewater Brewing.

Sutherland said the PBIA has been getting great support for this trade show, and plans will soon be underway for next year's show.