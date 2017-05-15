Hell or High Water a success

PETAWAWA – Although there were some difficulties, high water didn't scuttle plans for a whitewater celebration.

The ninth annual Hell or High Water was held despite record flows on the Petawawa River. In fact, the water was moving twice as fast as normal, and at larger volumes than any time in its recent history, but that didn't deter whitewater enthusiasts from testing their mettle.

Phil Kompass, one of the founders of the event, said the conditions forced organizers to make adjustments to the program. The guided raft race and the boater cross were canceled in the name of safety, and there was no slalom either.

On the other hand, the runs for Stand Up Paddling (SUP), canoe, kayak and private rafters went ahead with only some adjustments in start positions, and a new shorter course set up which started upstream of the railroad bridge and finishing above Lovers Rapids to encourage the less experienced paddlers to come out proved popular enough to be included in next year's event,

"This one had its share of obstacles, but went very well," he said, with the changes being embraced by participants. There were also a lot more women racing this year than before, which he was pleased to see.

Kompass said this year, for the first time, there was a competitive rafting event, meaning one used it to qualify for the worlds. Team Petawawa clocked in at a time of six minutes, seven seconds, placing first and qualifying for the world rafting championships.

Sam Duff, who is getting ready for the Kayak World Championship, placed first in men's short and creek races. (Short, Long and Creek refer to the types of kayak used in the different races.)

Founded in 2009 as a way to celebrate and promote the value of the Petawawa River, this event has grown in popularity to become one of the largest whitewater races in North America.

Kompass said as part of that principle, event organizers with the help of their sponsors try to keep costs as low as possible in order to encourage as many people as possible to take part, with proceeds generated by draws and other fundraisers going to worthy causes. This year, he said the proceeds will be divided between Whitewater Ontario and the Petawawa Ski and Snowboard Club.

Kompass said he is optimistic there will be a Hell or High Water 10 in 2018.

The top finishers in each race event are as follows. The times are in minutes and seconds:

In Long Course, Male Long, Richard Maggs placed first with a time of 5:39, followed by Brandon Kraiker with a time of 5:49 and Graham Kent very close behind with 5:50.

In Long Course, Male Short, Sam Duff placed first with 6:14, followed by Richard Maggs with 6:25 and Kaden McLaughlin with 6:34.

In Long Course, Female Creek, Addie Bertoni led the pack by completing the race with a time of 6:25; followed by Sidney Nixon at 6:40 and Joyce Riem with 6:45.

In Long Course, Female Short, Sharon Bell completed the run with a time of 6:51.

In Long Course, Raft, Team Petawawa finished first with a time of 6:07, followed by the Savage Raft Bastards with 7:05, Owl with a time of 7:24 and Dirt Bag who finished with 8:00.

In Long Course, Male Creek, Sam Duff topped the field with a time of 5:42, followed by Richard Maggs with 5:56 and Chris Scotten with 6:00.

In Long Course, Canoe, Marc Godbout crossed the finish line with a time of 7:03, while Matt Cuccaro had a time of 9:15.

In Short Course, Male Long, Richard Maggs placed first with a time of 4:02. while Ian McDonald was close behind with 4:30.

In Short Course, Female Short, Alex Maggs placed first with a time of 4:50, followed by Sharon Bell with 5:00, Elizabeth Gilbert with 5:10.

In Short Course, Male Short, Richard Maggs placed fist with a time of 4:31; Taylor Richards was close behind with 4:40 and Brodie Drummond was third with a time of 4:57.

In Short Course, Female Long, Katie Quinn placed first with a time of 4:33, followed by Sharon Bell with a time of 5:01.

In Short Course, Male Creek, Richard Maggs was first with a time of 4:14, followed closely behind by Philip Kompass with 4:16 and Marc Godbout who clocked in with 4:18.

In Short Course, Female Creek, Addie Bertoni was first with a time of 4:33, followed by Katie Quinn with 4:39 and Joyce Riem with 4:43.

In Short Course SUP, Drew Maggio was in first place with a time of 16 minutes even, followed by Mike Crouzat with 16:01 and Murphy Throp with 16:04.

In Short Course, Raft, Team Petawawa finished first with a time of 4:34, followed by Team Quebec with 5:02 and Raft Dinner with a time of 5:05.