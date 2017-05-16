Valour claims County track and field championship

OTTAWA – Valour High School ended six years of dominance by Arnprior winning the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association (UOVHSAA) Track and Field Championships.

Finishing the day with 733 points, Valour came out on top in terms of team points besting their track and field nemesis, Arnprior District High School, who finished in second place with 426 points. Fellowes High School rounded out the top three with 376 points, while the fourth and fifth place finishers went to Opeongo High School, with 244 points, and St. Joseph's Catholic High School, with 225 points.

Medals were awarded to Sophie Levasseur, from Ecole L'Équinoxe, and Arnprior's Reese Mellema, both who recorded 30 points for the midget girls division. Levasseur won the 300-metre, 1,500-metre and 3,000-metre runs, while Mellema captured the 100-metre run, 80-metre hurdles and 300-metre run. Luke Hansen, from Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI) was the top midget boy with 28 points, winning the long jump and 200-metre run and taking second in the 100-metre run.

The top junior girl was Valour's Catherine Bell, who collected 30 points with victories in the 800-metre run, 1,500-metre run and 3,000-metre run. The top junior boy was Valour's Hayden Weisenberg, who won the 100-metre run, 200-metre dash and the long jump for 30 points. The top senior girl was awarded to Valour's Sophie Warren and Arnprior's Olivia McIntyre, who both claimed 30 points. Warren won the 400-metre dash, 800-metre run and 1,500-metre run. McIntyre claimed the 100-metre dash, the 100-metre hurdles and the 400-metre hurdles. Valour's Nick Bauernschmitt was the top senior boy with 30 points winning the 200-metre dash, the 400-metre run and the 800-metre run.

Here are the top four senior girls and boys results by event: Olivia McIntyre won the girls 100-metre dash, followed by Opeongo's Payton Ziebarth, Fellowes' Trinity Adams-Walker and St. Joseph's Ashlyn McClure. Payton Ziebarth claimed the 200-metre dash, followed by Valour's Kianna Yemen, Valour's Nathalie Desilets and St. Joseph's Hannah Robertson. Sophie Warren took first in the 400-metre dash, followed by Kianna Yemen and Valour's Enya Schroeder. Sophie Warren claimed the 800-metre run, followed by Eily Rauliuk-Dunn, from Mackenzie Community School, Ashlyn McClure and Fellowes' Rachael Gauthier.

Sophie Warren captured the 1,500-metre run, followed by Eily Rauliuk-Dunn, Enya Schroeder, Brooklyn Eady, from Jeanne-Lajoie and Opeongo's Brianna Mitchell. Madawaska Valley District High School's Laura Yantha claimed the 3,000-metre run, followed by Brooklyn Eady, Enya Schroeder and Bridget Rielly, from Bishop Smith Catholic High School. Olivia McIntyre took first in the 100-metre hurdles, followed by St. Joseph's Kaylee Senack, Valour's Jada McInnis and Arnprior's Callie Mosseau.

Opeongo's Kathleen Barr captured the high jump, followed by Bishop Smith's Alina Gdaniec and Arnprior's Helena Chase. Megan Malley won the long jump, followed by Hannah Robertson, Trinity Adams-Walker and Fellowes' Clare Musclow. In the triple jump, Kathleen Barr took first place, followed by Clare Musclow, Madwaska Valley's Mushana Schroeder and Valour's Gia Tantalo.

In the shot put, Jeanne-Lajoie's Samarah Jones claimed first place, followed by Opeongo's Marianne Massenhoven, Fellowes' Charlotte Pentecost and Valour's Paige Woodrow. Fellowes' Melanie Weisenberg won the discus throw, followed by Paige Woodrow, Jada McInnis and Marianne Van Massenhoven. Gia Tantalo won the javelin throw, followed by Madawaska Valley's Crystal Palubeskie, Samarah Jones and Valour's Alyssa Yemen. Ashlyn McClure captured the 1,500-metre steeplechase open, followed by Bishop Smith's Tara Bradley and Valour's Alyssa Morris.

In the senior boys 100-metre dash, Fellowes' Nic Bealieu took first place, followed by Opeongo's Brandon Weiss, Mackenzie's Blake Remus and Mackenzie's Dylan Roberts. Nick Bauernschmitt claimed first in the 200-metre dash, followed by Arnprior's Kurtis Malloch, Mackenzie's Eric Leclerc and Brandon Weiss. Nick Bauernschmitt took first in the 400-metre dash, followed by Arnprior's Matthew Hebert, Mackenzie's Maxwill Titterington and Arnprior's Kurtis Gardiner. Nick Bauernschmitt finished first in the 800-metre run, followed by Matthew Hebert, Valour's Andrew Bryanton and Valour's Ben Lee.

Madwaska Valley's Jonathan Stoppa won the 1,500-metre, followed by Jeanne-Lajoie's Thomas Csisztu, Matthew Hebert and Andrew Bryanton. Jonathan Stoppa took first place in the 3,000-metre run, followed by Thomas Csisztu, Valour's Charles Osborne and Andrew Bryanton. Kurtis Gardiner claimed the 110-metre hurdles, followed by Kurtis Malloch and St. Joseph's Colton Dowd. Kurtis Gardiner took the 400-metre hurdles, followed by Kurtis Malloch, Colton Dowd and Valour's Johnathan Frampton.

Fellowes' Izaiic Telford-Behm took first in the high jump, followed by Mackenzie's Jason Byers, Mackenzie's Jordan Martin and Ryan Pettigrew, from Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI). Izaiic Telford-Behm claimed first in the long jump, followed by Eric Leclerc, RCI's Dawson Brown and Blake Remus. Fellowes' Isaiah Parson won the triple jump, followed by Dawson Brown, Valour's Brody Sommerville and Izaiic Telford-Behm.

Arnprior's Justin Smith took first in the shot put, followed by Valour's Ethan Bullivant, Fellowes' Connor Rose, and Bishop Smith's Liam Osmond. Justin Smith claimed the discus throw, followed by Ethan Bullivant, Ryan Pettigrew and RCI's Brendan Barber. Taking the javelin throw was Brendan Barber, followed by Ethan Bullivant, Blake Remus and Mackenzie's Alex Sonnenburg. Charles Osborne won the 2,000-metre steeplechase open, followed by Jeanne-Lajoie's Adam Saal, Ben Lee and St. Joseph's Ethan Joudrey.

