Enduro race attracts hundreds

BEACHBURG – The hills of Whitewater Region were alive Saturday morning, with the sights and sounds of cyclists.

Nearly 300 people of all ages took part in the seventh annual Spring Chicken Enduro race, put on by BORCA, for the Beachburg Off-Road Cycling Association. Most took to the trails on mountain bikes, but others opted to run the different distances.

Besides a 2.5 K kids race, in which more than 40 took part, there were both a 27 km race and a 60 km one, with a route which stuck to local roadways and forest riding trails.

Cameron Dube, BORCA director, said the off road trails run through the Renfrew County Forest and property owned by Owl Rafting and Wilderness Tours, all with their premission. He said the Beachburg Agricultural Society was kind enough to lend them the use of the fairgrounds exhibition hall, which served as the headquarters for the event.

“This is the largest unsanctioned mountain bike race in the province,” he said, and the word has been getting out, as each year it grows in size. People have come from as far as New Brunswick and the northeastern United States to take part.

The popularity of off road cycling continues to grow as well, and during this event organizers were busy signing up the younger generation to the Cranky Kids Bike Club.

Dube said there is even a winter race, which at the moment only a small number take part in. The Wendigo, a winter fat bike race - named for the fat tires the bikes are equipped with - has been going on for two years now and involves a course between 50 km to 175 km for the more hearty cyclist.

This year' Spring Chicken Enduro race results are as follows, listing the top five finishers in each race. The times are in hours, minutes and seconds:

In the 60 K bike division, first place went to Derrick St. John, with a time of 03:13:48. Next was James McGuire, who finished at 03:27:07, followed by Emile Farrell-Dessureault at 03:31:10, Philippe Lanthier at 03:34:14, and Jean-Christophe Vialare with a time of 03:34:58.

In the 27 K bike division, Travis Field placed first with a time of 01:19:20. Placing a close second was Stuart Theron with a time of 01:19:22, followed by Kris Gibbs at 01:21:55, Colin Campbell with 01:24:30 and Trevor Plestid, who finished with a time of 01:24:34.

In the 60 K run division, there were only three contenders. Mark Ovenden finished first with a time of 07:37:56, followed by Leighton Rae with 07:53:23 and James Ashley with 08:03:11.

In the 27 K division, Mark Pilon placed first with a time of 02:39:05. In second place was Jessica Mahusky, who clocked in at 02:50:14; followed by Amanda Bennett at 02:51:17, Rebecca Dunbar at 02:52:12 and Jeff Demaine at 02:53:51.