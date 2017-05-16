Sixth year of 5K for Relay

Access Health Care Services’ fought through the rain to host the sixth annual ‘5K for Relay’ event.

This year saw 31 runners and walkers register for the fundraiser at the Pembroke Waterfront Park amphitheatre gazebo on May 6.

Along with many local registrants, the event attracted many from far and wide including two participants from Pickering, two from Carlton Place, one from Cobden and one from Round Lake.

The cold and rainy weather did not discourage the determined the participants from engaging in the 5 kilometre event in which they walked, ran or strolled along.

Through the registration fees, the fundraiser raised $300 of which 100 per cent will be going directly to the Petawawa Relay for Life in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

“It was our coldest, wettest and windiest yet. There was flooded areas and limited access to the path. Our participants were enthusiastic, persistent and committed to supporting the fight against cancer. There was also time to play, run and have fun in the puddles. It was a very successful day,” said Tammy Hehn, director of client services with Access Healthcare Services.

The event is just one of several that the team holds in the lead-up to the Petawawa Relay For Life event, scheduled this year for the evening of June 9, 2017.

cip@postmedia.com