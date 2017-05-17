Bill Paxton’s final TV series 'Training Day' cancelled
Actors Bill Paxton, left, and Justin Cornwell of the television show 'Training Day' speak onstage during the CBS portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 9, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Restrictions
Bill Paxton’s final TV series Training Day has been cancelled following the Apollo 13 star’s sudden death in February.
The drama, based on the 2001 film starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, debuted just weeks before Paxton, 61, passed away after suffering complications following heart surgery.
The show’s series finale will air on May 20.
Paxton can also be seen in Apollo 13 co-star Tom Hanks new movie The Circle.