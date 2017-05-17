Dennis Quaid cast as George W. Bush in TV series

Dennis Quaid will play President George W. Bush in director Ryan Murphy’s new Hurricane Katrina TV drama.

The Rookie star has joined the cast of the second season of American Crime Story, which will focus on the aftermath of the 2005 disaster, which left most of Louisiana and parts of the southern states America flooded.

Bush was heavily criticized for his slow response to the tragedy, which left many people homeless and destitute.

Katrina: American Crime Story will also feature Matthew Broderick as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Michael D. Brown, Annette Bening as Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco, and Sarah Paulson.

It won’t be Quaid’s first turn as a U.S. leader - the Great Balls of Fire star portrayed Bill Clinton in the film A Special Relationship.

Meanwhile, Bush has been played on the big and small screen by Josh Brolin in W and Will Ferrell on sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live and in 2009 stage show Will Ferrell: You’re Welcome America - A Final Night with George W Bush.