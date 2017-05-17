Family and Children’s Services (FCS) of Renfrew County has officially kicked off the 2017 Summer Smiles Campaign.

Since 1980, the FCS has been engaging in the Summer Smiles Campaign to fundraise for their Darlene Aikens Memorial Summer Camp Program that ensures children across Renfrew County are given the chance to enjoy the benefits of attending a summer camp.

According to FCS executive director Arijana Haramincic, studies show a summer camp experience provides great therapeutic benefits for children in areas like self-esteem, social inter-action and health and well-being.

“The safety and well-being of children is very important. So the safety part is making sure that they have their immediate needs covered and the well-being part is making sure that they have fun and they develop friendships and long-lasting connections,” said Haramincic.

Haramincic added that without the Summer Smiles Campaign hundreds of Renfrew County kids would not be able to experience the social, developmental and real fun that camp can bring.

“Regardless of where the child lives in Renfrew County, we'll be sending them to the camp they choose to go to,” said Haramincic.

In 2016 alone, the community supported the campaign so much that they raised nearly $30,000 to send 215 children to camp.

This year, they hope to fundraise enough to be able to send just as many kids – if not more – to camp.

“Our goal is to continue this year to reach at least 200 children and if we can surpass it then that's great,” said Haramincic.

From now until mid-August, the FCS will be reaching out to individuals, businesses, churches and social groups in hopes to raising funds for the campaign to help put a smile on kids’ faces and send them to camp.

To learn more about the Summer Smiles Campaign in support of the Darlene Aikens Summer Camp Fund and to donate, contact Fund Development Coordinator Dave Henderson at 613-735-6866 x. 4041 Email: dave.henderson@fcsrenfrew.on.ca

