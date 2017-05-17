The Ontario government’s coffers just got a jolt of cash.

The sale of the latest batch of Hydro One shares has raised $2.8 billion, the Ministry of Energy said Wednesday. In total, the Liberal government has made $9 billion off the Hydro One sell-off.

“With the completion of this process, the Province has exceeded our objective to unlock billions of dollars in value for investment in major infrastructure projects that will help people in their everyday lives and grow Ontario’s economy for years to come,” Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault said in statement.

The province now holds 49.9% of Hydro One’s shares. The province has agreed to sell 2.5% of those shares to Ontario’s First Nations, bringing total government ownership to 47.4% of the company.

The province will remain the largest shareholder. By law, no other shareholder is permitted to own more than 10% of the firm.

The sale has been controversial. Last fall, the Canadian Union of Public Employees launched a lawsuit in a bid to halt the sell-off. It alleged that Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, Finance Minister Charles Sousa and former energy minister Bob Chiarelli engineered the sale to “reward private investors” who could then support the Liberals through lavish fundraisers.

The lawsuit asks for a declaration that the conduct of the premier and her ministers amounts to “misfeasance” — as would any future sale of further Hydro One shares. It also asks for punitive damages of $1 million and damages for a further $100,000 for misfeasance in public office.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The NDP have vowed if they’re elected in 2018 to buy back shares of Hydro One, returning the company to 100% public ownership.

sjeffords@postmedia.com